LBC presenter Nick Ferrari didn’t hold back with his opinion on companies who are keeping their employees working from until next year and beyond, he said: “This country is broke and we have to get it moving again. That’s not going to happen with you in your jim-jams, not doing anything all day.”
Google revealed they would keep their employees working from home for the rest of the year – and possibly until July next year.
He said: “This is ridiculous. This does not work.
“People need to go back to their places of work. It’s better for you to go to the office. You get away from your husband, your wife, your children.
“Do you know why we have offices? So you can do some damned work. I’ve had enough of Zoom calls.
“What do you think is going to get this country going again? You sitting in your jim-jams not doing anything all day long?
“For the love of God, we are broke. £300billion broke and now companies are saying don’t come back this year?
“I think I’d give you until Thursday and if you’re not back, you’re fired. Enough already.
“The country has to get moving. There are businesses crashing. Tumbleweed is blowing through the City of London right now.
“These companies need a reality check.”
Here are some of the best reactions
Watch Video Here
Related – ‘Talk about hypocrisy’: Tommy Robinson ridiculed for fleeing UK
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.
The shop can be found here.