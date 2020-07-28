LBC presenter Nick Ferrari didn’t hold back with his opinion on companies who are keeping their employees working from until next year and beyond, he said: “This country is broke and we have to get it moving again. That’s not going to happen with you in your jim-jams, not doing anything all day.”

Google revealed they would keep their employees working from home for the rest of the year – and possibly until July next year.

He said: “This is ridiculous. This does not work.

“People need to go back to their places of work. It’s better for you to go to the office. You get away from your husband, your wife, your children.

“Do you know why we have offices? So you can do some damned work. I’ve had enough of Zoom calls.

“What do you think is going to get this country going again? You sitting in your jim-jams not doing anything all day long?

“For the love of God, we are broke. £300billion broke and now companies are saying don’t come back this year?

“I think I’d give you until Thursday and if you’re not back, you’re fired. Enough already.

“The country has to get moving. There are businesses crashing. Tumbleweed is blowing through the City of London right now.

“These companies need a reality check.”

Here are some of the best reactions

The day I start listening to Nick Ferrari's opinion on anything is the day I start kicking wasps up my own arse as a hobby. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 28, 2020

Nick Ferrari is that drunk old uncle at Christmas. A racist, obnoxious blowhard who thinks he's setting the world to rights. But really, everyone is happy when he passes out on the armchair after one too many whiskeys. pic.twitter.com/Su2EizhO2Y — CLL (@cllpolitics) July 28, 2020

Nothing represents Brexit Britain than Nick Ferrari. Old, bloated, full of self importance, contributing nothing to the modern world and trapped in nostalgia for a past that never was. https://t.co/xavl6Atqdb — You Broke It Mate (@YouBrokeItMate) July 28, 2020

Can’t wait until Nick Ferrari hears about Boris Johnson



💥 Sat around ‘in his jim jams’ Chevening 12 days February sorting out his divorce announcement baby no ❓ getting engaged again during global pandemic.



💥Refusing to read long briefing notes https://t.co/wjFXCvBatk — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) July 28, 2020

As someone who's been doing a lot of 50 hour weeks from home lately, fully dressed for the myriad video calls needed to keep projects moving, may I request that Nick Ferrari go fuck himself. https://t.co/lodTmmf33O — Rachel Holdsworth (@rmholdsworth) July 28, 2020

Tommy Robinson and Nick Ferrari trending, like some hideous ghosts of Christmas past and future of some absolute c*nt



The sooner we expunge these fat-headed bigots from every media platform, the sooner the UK can grow the f*ck up — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 28, 2020

Watch Video Here

Related – ‘Talk about hypocrisy’: Tommy Robinson ridiculed for fleeing UK