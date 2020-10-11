As the numbers of Covid cases rises the Government appears to be bringing in even harsher restrictions to try and stem the increase.

Millions of people could be banned from mixing indoors and outdoors and thousands of pubs forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions due to be announced on Monday, as a Labour MP claims anger in the north is at boiling point.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline a new three-tiered system of restrictions with measures expected to force pubs and restaurants shut across the north of England.

Reports suggest under the top tier no household mixing will be allowed either, which could affect millions of people living in areas with high Covid-19 rates across England.

Legal action

Leaders across Northern England criticised the plans, accusing the Government of treating the region as “second-class” and did not rule out possible legal action.

Meanwhile, people could be seen socialising in city centres across the UK – including Liverpool, Newcastle and London – on Saturday evening before pubs in their areas were potentially closed.

People out socialising in Liverpool city centre (Peter Byrne/PA Images)

It comes as the number of people in hospital with coronavirus increased across every part of England on Saturday – rising to 1,167 in the north west from 725 previous week.

A further 15,166 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were reported on Saturday, and 81 more deaths were confirmed of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also critical of the business aid package and said the Government had “lost sight of the guiding principle” that restrictions are always accompanied by appropriate economic support.

Lisa Nandy

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy went onto Marr this morning to air her grievances over Government restrictions in the North.

She said: “It’s hard to explain how angry people are in the North of England. I haven’t felt anger like this, towards the government, since the 80s. People now feel the government is actively working against us in the North.”

