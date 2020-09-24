It was almost as bad as listening to your family members discussing sex when Kay Burley and Matt Hancock seemed to be flirting over the rules over casual sex in the government’s new Covid measures.

There cringe worthy chat came as thousands of GPs and nurses are being forced to stay off work as they cannot get tested for Covid-19, England’s test-and-trace tsar, Dido Harding has been warned.

“How long is this casual sex ban going to last? You said [there is] no social distancing needed in established relationships. What about those not in one?,” Burley basically whispered to Hancock, but was also on live TV.

Burley told Hancock it was “ok to smile” as he set out his answer.

“There have to be boundaries, to coin a phrase,” Hancock laughed.

“If you’re saying that two households shouldn’t mix, which we are in some parts of the country – in the North East, the North West, in Scotland, in parts of Wales – then you have to then define what is the boundary of that.”

Hancock quipped that “I know I am in an established relationship” with his wife.

As you can imagine viewers found the whole conversation too much to take.

Kay Burley and Matt Hancock schmoozing on @SkyNews this morning during a deadly pandemic was quite sickening to me. — Janet Mackay (@JanetMackay16) September 24, 2020

Nearly choked on my toast thanks to @KayBurley 😂



Established relationship?



When you have had dinner?

😂😂😂😂



One for @56deanstreet and @BurrellStreet me thinks!



cc @soler_alfredo @DrNnekaNwokolo et al !!!! https://t.co/R17g8NQQKD — David 'test, trace, isolate, test’ Crundwell (@Crundwell) September 24, 2020

Matt Hancock, the king of careful sex https://t.co/9vjwP96SsW — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) September 24, 2020

Burley even stuck up for him after someone pointed out he wasn’t looking very well.

Whatever you think of him or this Govt, we surely must accept that @MattHancock is doing everything he can to save lives #COVID__19 https://t.co/UyKT5sR5YK — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 18, 2020

