Under the summer sun anger and violence has broken out between police officers and demonstrators from the anti-vax section of society.

They clashed during a heated anti-vaccination, anti-lockdown demonstration in central London.

Hundreds of people descended on Trafalgar Square for a “Resist And Act For Freedom” rally on Saturday afternoon, before sections got into scuffles with Metropolitan Police officers.

Professor Dolores Cahill told the crowd: “We want freedom, truth and love.

“I know that vaccines make people sick, you should not trust the Government, the doctors and the media, they are lying about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines have not been safety-tested, they tell you when you take a vaccine you’ll get a little bit of swelling, is that true? No.

“You can get multiple sclerosis and allergies, when I talk to parents, there are 12 known diseases you can get.

“If you’re a parent, auntie, grandparent, cousin or neighbour, we’re here to say the truth will come out.”

Dozens of officers, including some mounted on horseback, tried to break up ranks of protesters who had formed human blockades to prevent them making arrests, with loud cheering and chanting as they pushed back the police.

Demonstrators form a chain during an anti-vax protest in Trafalgar Square (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square (Yui Mok/PA)

Traffic around Trafalgar Square came to a halt during the demonstration, with one protester seen apparently spitting through the open window of a taxi whose driver had beeped the horn in frustration.

Rally organisers sold T-shirts bearing 5G conspiracy theories and advocating the legalisation of cannabis, with banners calling for Government scientific advisers to be sacked and declaring Covid-19 a “hoax”.

Addressing the crowd to huge cheers, organiser Kate Shemirani said: “We are the resistance.”

The protest was advertised with an image showing a vaccine bottle and urging people to “Come together, resist and act”.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the widespread protests

Reactions

One person Tweeted: ‘Anti vaccine/mask crowd of hundreds in Trafalgar Square. I’m just in complete despair. Not only endangering themselves, but everyone else around them. Idiocy.’

Anti vaccine/mask crowd of hundreds in Trafalgar Square.



I’m just in complete despair. Not only endangering themselves, but everyone else around them. Idiocy. pic.twitter.com/gfTj07JDjO — Gordon McKee (@GordonMcKee_) September 19, 2020

2.

2 police van's chased out of Trafalgar Square a lot of anger at anti lockdown protest pic.twitter.com/eUWYFryob6 — SteveSpCorner (@SteveRightNLeft) September 19, 2020

3.

Riot police go in at Trafalgar Square protest – police telling everyone to move back pic.twitter.com/ycbbhlQzkt — Fran Le Noury (@franlenoury) September 19, 2020

4.

Trafalgar Square – Anti Lock down protesters turn on the police pic.twitter.com/RM1gL3Q1ly — Happy Harry (@HappyHarryMedia) September 19, 2020

5.

As we all begin again to lose relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours, please remember the faces of those gathered in Trafalgar Square today.



They are Covid-19 deniers. Along with our incompetent Tory government, they are the reason that many more of us will die. pic.twitter.com/bBtkJvQePI — Marsh4LL (@Marsh4LL1) September 19, 2020

Related – Who were the so-called ‘top doctors and nurses’ that addressed the anti-Covid measures demo as global death toll reaches 843K?