Scotland Yard say they made more than a hundred arrests during yesterday’s far right protest in central London.

But there’s been widespread praise for the Black personal trainer pictured carrying an injured white man to safety during the clashes.

Then black man, Patrick Hutchinson, who carried athe injured white man to safety during violent clashes between rival protesters in London has broken his silence.

The white man, an alleged far-right protester, was on the floor and being beaten by rival activists when personal trainer and grandfather arrived at a “hectic” scene that was like a “stampede.” Patrick’s actions may well of saved the other man’s life.

“If the other three police officers who were standing around when George Floyd was murdered had thought about intervening like what we did, George Floyd would be alive today.” Patrick Hutchinson, who was pictured carrying a protestor to safety at violent demo says what happened.

Hutchinson formed a group with four of his friends, who are part of London-based close protection group Ark Security, to protect young Black Lives Matter protesters from getting caught up in the violence at the protests.

They took it upon themselves to be the “overseers” at the protest, to make sure those who needed help were taken safely to emergency service workers.

Lone man

The group spotted a lone white man being dragged by young black protesters through a crowd and thrown on the steps near the Royal Festival Hall.

“His life was under threat so I just went and scooped him up, put him over my shoulder, and started marching towards the police with him,” Mr Hutchinson told Channel 4 News.

Another member of the group, Pierre Noah, 47, a bodyguard and martial arts teacher from Croydon, described arriving outside Waterloo Station and witnessing the clashes between anti-racist and far-right protesters.

Twenty-three police officers were injured as several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended the protest organised by far-right groups which claimed they wanted to protect statues such as that of Winston Churchill from vandalism.

But the demonstration turned ugly after hundreds of self-proclaimed “statue defenders” took over areas near the Palace of Westminster and Trafalgar Square and hurled missiles, smoke grenades, glass bottles and flares at police officers.

Speaking to the PA news agency about rescuing the white man, Mr Noah said: “They were going to beat him up and stamp on him.”

The group surrounded the man to protect him from further harm as animosity ensued among the crowds.

Barrier

Mr Hutchinson carried the injured man over his shoulder while the others formed a barrier around them, before handing him to nearby police officers.

The white man did not utter a word and the group have not spoken to or seen him since.

When asked why they helped the man, Mr Noah said: “If we didn’t do that I wouldn’t like to think what would have happened to the poor guy.

“We wanted to save his life and save the Black Lives Matter campaign as well.”

He said he wanted to save the lives of young black boys who could have been targeted by “hooligans” if anything had happened to the white man.

“We were ready to help anyone, no matter what their colour, it’s for the right purpose,” Mr Noah said.

