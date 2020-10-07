A burst pipe in Hackney Marshes has left homes across nine east London postcodes without water, Thames Water said, leading to panic buying in some supermarkets in that area of London.

Footage, below, shows people buying up as much water as they can carry at a Tesco story in Leytonstone.

the absolute scenes in east london rn (leytonstone tesco) as people stockpile water pic.twitter.com/KsWMAQVCTd — kenza ♡ (@kenzaGQ) October 6, 2020

The short clip sees a man wheeling a trolley filled with bottles of water as others around him also clear the shelves.

Engineers worked through the night “while we draft in as many resources as we can to tackle this repair and get things back to normal”, the utility company said in a statement.

“We’re planning the repair of this 42-inch-diameter pipe, while continuing to pump water into our network using a fleet of tankers,” it added.

Thames Water were trying to clear “the huge amount of water that’s flooded a heavily wooded area”.

#EastLondon Earlier today, we began to receive calls from our customers who were having issues with their water supply. We've identified a major burst and have multiple teams in the area working as hard as possible to get things back to normal.https://t.co/Z8QZ566SHk — Thames Water (@thameswater) October 6, 2020

“We’re really sorry if this has affected your water, particularly at this difficult time,” the utility said.

Restore

“We absolutely realise how inconvenient and worrying this is and will be doing all we can to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”

Local supply of water was expected to be affected over the next 24 hours, with Thames Water planning to open sites later on Wednesday morning where bottled water will be distributed.

Due to a high volume of calls, Thames Water said it was “prioritising assistance for vulnerable customers and hospitals”.

Affected postcodes include E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16 and E20.

Social media reactions

Building a sense of community in the local area, members of the Muslim community went door-to-door late into the night handing out water bottles to Muslim and non-Muslim neighbours.

Members of the Muslim community have been going door-to-door in the late hours handing out water bottles to their Muslim and non-Muslim neighbours after an outage left thousands without water in East London. pic.twitter.com/pG3JegrVSx — IlmFeed (@IlmFeed) October 7, 2020

1. Some other people tried to see the funny side.

east london when it starts to rain pic.twitter.com/h4PVO0I2JA — iyma (@jauraiseuhonte) October 7, 2020

2.

man said mars has water and east london doesn’t😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ufrUghJI5u — mimi🧚🏻‍♀️ (@mimiramennnn) October 7, 2020

3.

To all my mutuals in East London😁 pic.twitter.com/xkwPQR4hzo — Don Dada (@Lanzinoo_) October 7, 2020

4.

People in East London trying to survive pic.twitter.com/HbGXnvOc9s — Headie One’s Nephew🌪 (@CliffstarGTK) October 7, 2020

5.

So theres no water in east london and people already started selling Newham water on ebay LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/mDGzO5QOVy — madara uchiha (@ibnmadara) October 6, 2020

6.

East London currently has no running water, exactly what I'd expect from 2020 at this stage — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) October 6, 2020

7.

If any of your ex tings from East London suddenly pop up, air them. They don’t want you. They want your hot water. — hads. (@hadleyogarro) October 6, 2020

8..

Coronavirus on its way to East London now no-one can wash their hands pic.twitter.com/LpY2tPWp0x — Esther (@estherr96) October 6, 2020

9.

I cannot forgive Thames Water for the East London insults I'm receiving from South/North Londoners right now. pic.twitter.com/YLAFsFDxSc — esie_xo (@esie_xo) October 6, 2020

But no matter if there is water not East London is still the place to live.

even though, some of us don't have running water – East London is still the best part of London — kaisch (@kbxnsu) October 7, 2020

