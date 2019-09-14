The woman Sir Geoffrey Boycott was convicted of assaulting has criticised the “disgusting” decision to give a knighthood to the former cricketer, according to a report.

Sir Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend Margaret Moore, 67, told the Sun newspaper: “He treated me appallingly.

“I will never forget that night. It was horrible. What sort of man does that and is then made a knight?

“He should hand it back.”

Margaret Moore outside the Palais de Justice in Grasse, Southern France, at the time of the trial (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former Test opener, 78, was convicted in France in 1998 of beating computer consultant Mrs Moore in a Riviera hotel.

She suffered bruising to her face and blackened eyes after being hit up to 20 times in the assault at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes in October 1996.

“I don’t give a toss about her”

After domestic abuse charities criticised the knighthood from Theresa May, Sir Geoffrey, 78, told the BBC’s Today Programme: “I don’t give a toss about her, love. Twenty-five years ago.

“You can take your political nature and do whatever you want with it. I couldn’t give a toss.”

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

Domestic abuse campaigners attacked ex-prime minister Theresa May’s decision to knight her sporting hero in her resignation honours list.

Adina Claire, of Women’s Aid, said: “Celebrating a man who was convicted for assaulting his partner sends a dangerous message – that domestic abuse is not taken seriously as a crime.

“With increasing awareness of domestic abuse, and a Domestic Abuse Bill ready to be taken forward by Government, it is extremely disappointing that a knighthood has been recommended for Geoffrey Boycott, who is a convicted perpetrator of domestic abuse.”

“If I didn’t think he was guilty I wouldn’t have convicted him”

Ms Moore’s comments come after the now-retired French judge who convicted Sir Geoffrey, Dominique Haumant, told the Guardian: “I remember this case very well and I remember the row about it even after 20 years.

“I saw all the photos, the evidence, the statements and if I didn’t think he was guilty I wouldn’t have convicted him.”

Sir Geoffrey was fined £5,000 and given a three-month suspended prison sentence over the assault.

During the trial, the court heard Boycott pinned Miss Moore down and punched her 20 times in the face before checking out and leaving her to pay the bill.

Boycott denied the allegations, saying Miss Moore had slipped after flying into a rage when he refused to marry her.

But at his trial, public prosecutor Jean-Yves Duval rejected that claim, saying the injuries were “absolutely incompatible” with an accident.

“Big Tory donors and Number 10 cronies”

Former PM Theresa May’s honours list was also slammed for rewarding “cronies” and big money Tory donors.

The PM’s resignation honours list included EU negotiator Olly Robbins – blamed by many Tory MPs for her three times rejected Brexit deal – plus aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, ,the so-called “terror twins” of her Brexit saga, who both quit after her 2017 election disaster.

Ex-PM Theresa May’s chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill (Rick Findler/PA)

There was anger among some Tory MPs even at the honours for figures they regard as responsible for Mrs May’s failed Brexit strategy.

Gavin Barwell – who succeeded Mr Timothy and Ms Hill as her chief of staff – becomes a life peer while David Lidington, seen as her de facto deputy, and ex-Number 10 communications chief Robbie Gibb are knighted.

Former chief whip Julian Smith – who has since been made Northern Ireland Secretary by Boris Johnson – is made a CBE.

There are CBEs for the former Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, No 10 political aides Paul Harrison and Kirsty Buchanan, as well as Mrs May’s official spokesman, James Slack, who continues in the same role with Mr Johnson.

“Tory party policy has never been for sale.”

Big Tory donors were rewarded too.

They included David Brownlow, a Conservative Party vice-chairman who had gifted almost £3 million to the Tory party and MPs and was rewarded with a peerage.

Also Rami Ranger, an export company magnate who has given the Tory party more than £1 million and praised May’s withdrawal agreement.

Zameer Choudrey, head of the Bestway wholesaler empire who gave the Conservatives over £300,000 before the 2015 general election was also rewarded. He had backed May as PM too, saying Tories should “get behind the prime minister”.

Troublemaker Jacob Rees-Mogg who had been calling for a no-confidence vote in May’s leadership had himself said: “Tory party policy has never been for sale.”

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “It comes as no surprise that big Tory donors and Number 10 cronies are being honoured yet again.

“The Tories only care about looking after their own and will only stand up for the wealthy few who fund them.”