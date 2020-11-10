Media outlets in the US mistakenly attributed firework celebrations in the UK to Joe Biden’s election win this weekend after they seemingly forgot about the time-honoured tradition of Guy Fawkes Night.
Newspapers including The Hill and World News Tonight reported that the “world was celebrating” the election result after pictures of fireworks in London and Edinburgh coincided with Biden being confirmed as President-elect.
The reports appeared to stem from social media users in the UK who picked up on positive sentiment in regards to Donald Trump’s defeat.
Fireworks in London. This isn’t a US celebration, it’s a worldwide one. Let the healing begin.— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 7, 2020
Even here in the UK my neighbours are setting of fireworks and shouting in celebration of Biden’s win pic.twitter.com/5GVv3HokHe— sad potato 🥔 (@Eternal_Stress) November 7, 2020
Fireworks for #bidenharis2020 here in SW London. We’re celebrating with you, America. It’s a much longer for win for us, too. pic.twitter.com/2UiPW5Ftyq— Nikki Baughan (@NikkiBaughan) November 7, 2020
Yet the pyrotechnics were more likely in honour of the Gunpowder Plot rather than the Biden/Harris plot.
Although as some pointed out, there would have certainly been cross-overs:
This is for Guy Fawkes, who died in 1606….look him up, he may have voted for Biden 😂— UKlPvoter (@UKlPVoter) November 8, 2020
Related: “Masterful” Major delivers chilling predictions on Brexit
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.