A high school teacher in the US who survived coronavirus has received a $840,386.94 bill for his treatment.

An initial itemized statement for the cost of Robert Dennis’s care shows he would have been out of pocket to the tune of more than £600,000 had he not had insurance.

The costs only cover his time at Sky Ridge Medical Center, where he was in the intensive care unit and intubated for two weeks.

Factor in the three weeks at Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and his wife’s trips to the emergency room when she was also fighting the virus and the bill is likely to be closer to one and a half million dollars.

Speaking to Denver7, Robert’s wife Suzanne said: “Seeing that number yesterday for the first bill it kind of took your breath away again.

“His meds just at the hospital are a quarter million dollars.”

Thankfully the couple have insurance, but had they not Suzanne says she would have “probably sat down and cried”.

There have been 1.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, with in excess of 100,000 deaths.

