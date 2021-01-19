A further 1,610 people in the United Kingdom have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – the highest number recorded on a single day since the start of the pandemic.
The total number of deaths from the virus has now surpassed 90,000 by the Government’s official count – though the real figure is likely to be significantly higher.
Another 33,355 new cases were recorded – while a total of 4,266,577 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.
Many of the deaths included in Tuesday’s total will have taken place over the past few days, with some occurring more than a week ago, but are only now being reported due to the fact that fewer deaths are formally recorded at weekends.
Responding to the latest figures, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: “Awful. Horrific. Devastating. And it didn’t have to be like this.”
Related: Jeremy Clarkson is ‘fed up’ with parents ‘whingeing’ about free school meals parcels
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .