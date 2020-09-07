The UK has recorded almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running. Health secretary Matt Hancock said he was “concerned” about the surge in cases.
Hancock urged the public to follow social distancing rules, he told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat on Monday: “Don’t kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on.”
2,948 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in previous 24 hours, suggesting levels of infection are similar to those last seen in May.
The increase comes the day after the number of positive coronavirus tests in the UK jumped by 2,988 – the biggest daily rise in more than three months.
Hospital deaths
An independent probe has been ordered into Covid-19 outbreaks at a Northern Ireland hospital after the death of a fourth patient.
Three wards at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh have been hit by coronavirus clusters.
The most severe outbreak has been in the Haematology Ward.
The Southern Health Trust said a fourth patient treated in the ward who had tested positive died on Monday morning.
Earlier on Monday, the minister chaired discussions with senior officials from the Southern Trust, the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health.
“I said on Friday that a thorough investigation is required and that patients and bereaved families are entitled to answers,” he said.
“I can now confirm that a level three serious adverse incident review will be initiated.
“This will be independently chaired and I expect its findings to be made public.
“I also want to again express my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who have passed away.
“I am deeply sorry that families have been plunged into grief in such disturbing circumstances.”
Related – Williamson ‘in control’, despite Covid cases emerging in schools
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.