A UK firm has hit out at the government after delays led to it losing a deal on thousands of critical ventilators.

Nantwich-based Direct Access helped source 5,000 life-saving ventilators and millions of COVID19 test kits through its UAE partner Topland.

It contacted the Department of Health via the “ventilator challenge” page which was launched to plug the equipment shortfall, but five days later health bosses had not made a decision and the supplies were then snapped up by other customers.

“Time is a luxury that we as a nation do not have”

Speaking to Nantwich News, Steven Mifsud said: “Time is a luxury that we as a nation do not have.

“This virus does not wait for anyone and every second costs lives.

“Look at Italy, Iran and China.

“The idea of getting existing British companies to learn how to manufacture ventilators is not the route forward, we do not have time.

“I am incredibly frustrated with the British Government and the current ‘manana’ attitude.

“The Prime Minister himself said there was a shortage and companies needed to gear up to meet demand.”

He said despite the communication, the only reply they received from DoH was a “thank you” and that “you are in our system”.

“The delay and dithering of the British Government is absolutely astonishing”

Andy Faulkner, the manager of Topland, said: “I quoted a country for one million thermometers with air freight and they confirmed the order the same day.

“Earlier this afternoon I had a meeting with venture capitalists and they closed a deal within hours.

“The delay and dithering of the British Government is absolutely astonishing.”

