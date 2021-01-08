The Government has said a further 1,325 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

Yesterday 1,162 deaths were recorded, marking the second-highest number of daily deaths so far.

That was surpassed today as an additional 163 people perished. It is the third day in a row that the figure has been over 1,000.

More to follow.