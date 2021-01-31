The UK’s Covid-19 death rate has surpassed 106,000 as a further 587 people passed away.

It compares to 1,200 fatalities announced yesterday and 610 last Sunday, suggesting the death rate may be steadily decreasing.

Britain has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country in Europe and has one of the highest COVID death rates in the world, but it is ahead in the vaccine race which continues to pick up pace.

According to government figures 549,943 people were vaccinated in England on Saturday, 10,252 of which were second jabs.

It was a 21 per cent increase on last Sunday and puts the government on track to reach its target of inoculating 15 million people in the four top priority groups in England by 15 February.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “A new record! Well done team. Well done to all of the @NHSuk family, our Armed forces & the army of volunteers. We will do this.”

Another 25,299 doses were given in Wales, and 23,055 in Scotland.

The total number of first doses given in the UK is now 8,977,329, and second doses have reached 491,053.

Related: Messages of support pour in for Captain Sir Tom Moore following hospital admission