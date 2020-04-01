The UK coronavirus death rate has today jumped by 563 to 2,352.

Britain’s positive Covid-19 cases have also jumped – with 29,474 infected people – up from 25,150 yesterday.

The number of people who have died in Wales after contracting coronavirus is 98, a rise of 29, health officials said.

Two apparently healthy teens from London are amongst those who have died.

Schoolboy Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, of Brixton, South London was confirmed as the UK’s youngest victim and had no underlying health conditions.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 1 April, a total of 152,979 people have been tested of which 29,474 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/IUqkO6W3Dx — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 1, 2020

Spain

Spain has reported a new record of 864 deaths in one day while total infections broke the 100,000 mark, making it the third country to surpass that milestone behind the United States and Italy.

Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday that the total number of deaths reached 9,053 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Total infections hit 102,136. But the 24-hour increase of 7,719 was 1,500 fewer than the increase from the previous day, offering hope that the contagion rate is stabilising.

Spain is two-and-a-half weeks into a national lockdown with stay-at-home rules for all workers except those in health care, food production and distribution, and other essential industries.

The country is frantically working to add to the number of intensive care units in hospitals which are quickly filling up in the country’s hardest-hit regions.

Spanish authorities are bringing into the country 1,500 purchased ventilator machines and asking local manufacturers to ramp up production, with some creative solutions employed, such as snorkelling masks repurposed as breathing masks.

Other European nations are on a building and hiring spree, putting together makeshift hospitals and shipping coronavirus patients out of overwhelmed cities via high-speed trains and military jets.

Related – UK government forced to lie its way out of trouble