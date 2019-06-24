Park users are being warned to be on their guard after two women were mugged while walking their dogs in separate incidents in south London.

Police say one of the women was also sexually assaulted in South Norwood Country Park.

Both women are believed to have been walking dogs in the park when they were grabbed from behind by a lone black man who took their mobile phones at around 3pm on the afternoon of Thursday June 20th.

Neither women were seriously injured.

But detectives from the Met’s South Area Command CID want to hear from anyone who was in the park at around the time of the attacks.

A Met Police spokesman said: “People using the park are advised to be vigilant.

“There will be additional police patrols in the area. No arrests have been made.”