Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace but hardly anyone bothered to see it

June 4, 2019

As the US President and his entourage headed down the Mall to visit the Queen he might well have expected thousands of people there to see him. Perhaps adoring fans would wave flags to welcome his arrival?

However, it didn’t turn out the way as the following tweets will show. It seems that the people of London had better things to do today and police numbers appear to have outnumbered supporters.

