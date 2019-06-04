Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace but hardly anyone bothered to see it

65 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

As the US President and his entourage headed down the Mall to visit the Queen he might well have expected thousands of people there to see him. Perhaps adoring fans would wave flags to welcome his arrival?

However, it didn’t turn out the way as the following tweets will show. It seems that the people of London had better things to do today and police numbers appear to have outnumbered supporters.

A holiday mood as tens of thousands of Londoners line the Mall to welcome President Trump on his way to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/d1KH36rY0n — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) June 4, 2019

The Mall full of flag waving crowds to greet Trump today ?



Can’t wait to be in crowd demonstrating against him tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rU6AusY8Tg — Michael H. (@MichaelH14) June 3, 2019

Me: “You lot look really busy. Were you expecting more people?”



Police officer: “A few more.”



Me: “It’s quite funny… Depending on your viewpoint, of course.”



Police officer: “Trust me, it’s very funny.” pic.twitter.com/s20m6S7JNn — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 3, 2019

The Mall’s rammed with people hoping to get a glimpse of Trump. pic.twitter.com/ps1kA1F1Gb — Iain Gillie (@thegillie) June 3, 2019

Thank goodness for the crowd barriers. No one was trampled! https://t.co/bc7mQGss1Y — Victor Blackburn (@VictorBlackbu14) June 3, 2019

This was my picture seconds after the #Trump convoy returned up The Mall from #WestminsterAbbey. More police than people to police. pic.twitter.com/ets6HPPaDf — Dr. Mark Shanahan (@LeapfrogMark) June 3, 2019

On my way to talk to @CNN about the #TrumpUKVisit and the police numbers as oppose to actual people walking down the Mall is ridiculous, I have to say. Literally no one likes Trump 😂 pic.twitter.com/N96gehmYD2 — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) June 4, 2019