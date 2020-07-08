Farmers protesting about threats to food standards brought their tractors to Westminster.

Around 20 vehicles slowly made their way through the streets around Parliament in a noisy demonstration ahead of the Agriculture Bill’s return to the Lords on Thursday.

Campaigners from Save British Farming dressed as fruit and vegetables to highlight their concerns about the risk of food standards being lowered in the pursuit of a trade deal with the United States.

Environment Secretary George Eustice and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss have insisted the Government remains “firmly committed to upholding our high environmental, food safety and animal welfare standards outside the EU”.

