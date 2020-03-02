A Conservative MP has recommended singing the first verse of the national anthem in order to safeguard against Coronavirus.

Andrew Selous tweeted today that he sang the solemn patriotic song this morning to make sure he washed his hands for long enough as advised by the Health and Social Care Secretary.

Members of the public have been advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap to prevent the spread of the virus.

Matt Hancock has previously advised that children should sing Happy Birthday while washing their hands to make sure that the message gets through “very simply”.

Selous seems to be taking a similar tack in addressing patriotic Brits.

Emergency Cobra meeting

The Prime Minister is set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on coronavirus following a weekend which saw the number of people infected in the UK climb to 36.

Boris Johnson is expected to warn ministers that Covid-19 will present a “significant challenge” to the country as he finalises a new battle plan by the Government.

Scotland declared its first case, while 12 new patients were diagnosed in England on Sunday, when the Health Secretary admitted it was “inevitable” coronavirus would continue to spread.

Significant challenge for our country

Johnson, who has faced criticism for waiting until Monday to chair a meeting on the deadly virus, is due to lay out contingency plans which could include banning public gatherings.

“The number of coronavirus cases around the world is rising every day – and the UK is no exception,” he is set to tell the meeting.

“There now seems little doubt that it will present a significant challenge for our country.

“But we are well prepared, and the Government and the NHS will stop at nothing to fight this virus.”

