A Tory minister’s researcher sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the Houses of Parliament, a court heard today.

Callum Warren, 27, molested the young female colleague at work, jurors were told.

Warren would follow her into the women’s toilets, the court heard.

The court was told that on one occasion Warren followed her back to her office after social drinks, pushed her down onto a chair and touched her intimately.

The pair first met in the summer of 2016 when the victim was 17 years of age, the court heard.

She was about to embark on her university studies and had been involved with community politics as a case worker for her local MP.

She continued to work for the MP in Westminster as a political assistant while staying at her uncle’s flat in Ealing, west London.

Warren was a researcher for Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore who was recently appointed Minister of State for universities, science, research and innovation.

Warren appeared at Southwark Crown Court wearing a navy blue suit, with a white shirt and grey tie.

He is accused of four counts of sexual assault including three counts by touching her and one count by penetration.

Warren, of Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire, sat in the dock, having previously been granted bail on condition he did not contact the alleged victim directly or indirectly ahead of the trial.

The trial continues.