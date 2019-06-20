Conservative Party politician Mark Field appears to leap from his seat and grab a climate protestor round the neck in this shocking video clip many are calling to be referred to the police.
The Member of Parliament for Cities of London and Westminster and Minister of State at the Foreign Office was attending a Mansion House dinner when he appeared to leap up and push the woman againstg a pillar before aggressively manhandling her.
In a longer clip aired on ITV news it appears clear that the woman posed him no threat as she walked through the hall interrupting the banquet.
The Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler called for the Tory MP to be “immediately suspended or sacked” for the “horrific” attack.
Greenpeace affiliated protestors had interrupted an address to city bankers by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.
None of the climate demonstrators were arrested over the disruption to Philip Hammond’s speech, City of London Police said.
