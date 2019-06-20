Conservative Party politician Mark Field appears to leap from his seat and grab a climate protestor round the neck in this shocking video clip many are calling to be referred to the police.

The Member of Parliament for Cities of London and Westminster and Minister of State at the Foreign Office was attending a Mansion House dinner when he appeared to leap up and push the woman againstg a pillar before aggressively manhandling her.

Conservative minister grabs woman by the throat to stop her climate protest What do you make of the aggression with which Conservative minister and City and Westminster MP Mark Field grabbed this woman protesting climate change by the throat and marched her out of a Mansion House dinner he was attending? Many have called for the police to press charges for assault. Posted by The London Economic on Thursday, 20 June 2019

In a longer clip aired on ITV news it appears clear that the woman posed him no threat as she walked through the hall interrupting the banquet.

In this longer version of the video, you can see the woman apparently posing no immediate threat as she passes behind Mark Field. He marches her out of the room by her neck. I wasn’t there, so I can’t say she didn’t pose a risk, but it looks heavy handed. pic.twitter.com/zX2BtcPW4t — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 20, 2019

The Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler called for the Tory MP to be “immediately suspended or sacked” for the “horrific” attack.

This is horrific. Conservative Foreign Office Minister Mark Field violently grabs a woman as she protests about climate change at the bankers’ banquet.



This appears to be assault. He must be immediately suspended or sacked. Due to Violence against women.https://t.co/fjy6HZXyyG https://t.co/mM8hJ47ult — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) June 20, 2019

Greenpeace affiliated protestors had interrupted an address to city bankers by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

None of the climate demonstrators were arrested over the disruption to Philip Hammond’s speech, City of London Police said.