Tory members would see the party destroyed in order to secure Brexit

The majority of Conservative members would countenance the destruction of their own party if it meant Brexit was delivered.

A new poll has revealed that exiting the European Union has become a priority for members, subverting traditional loyalties and reshaping political priorities.

The majority (54 per cent) said they would see the destruction of their own party if necessary, with only 36 per cent putting the party’s preservation above steering Britain out of the EU.

The lion’s share would also sacrifice unionism.

Asked whether they would rather avert Brexit if it would lead to Scotland or Northern Ireland breaking away from the UK, respectively 63 per cent and 59 per cent of party members would be willing to pay for Brexit with the breakup of the United Kingdom.

A similar proportion (61 per cent) would also be willing to countenance significant economic damage done to the British economy in order to leave the EU.

The poll revealed that a massive 59 per cent of the Conservative members polled actually voted for the Brexit Party in the European Parliament Elections, with 67 per cent saying Nigel Farage’s party is the biggest threat to them compared to just 34 per cent who said the same about Labour.

Indeed, two thirds of Conservative members (68 per cent) believe that targeting Brexit Party and UKIP voters is the smartest move at the next general election, while only 25 per cent think they would be better off going after Labour and Lib Dem supporters.

Shockingly, almost half (46 per cent) of Conservative members would be happy to see Nigel Farage take over the reins of their party. Or a coalition, perhaps, as tipped here.