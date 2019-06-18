TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

Tory members would see the party destroyed in order to secure Brexit

June 18, 2019

The majority of Conservative members would countenance the destruction of their own party if it meant Brexit was delivered.

A new poll has revealed that exiting the European Union has become a priority for members, subverting traditional loyalties and reshaping political priorities.

The majority (54 per cent) said they would see the destruction of their own party if necessary, with only 36 per cent putting the party’s preservation above steering Britain out of the EU.

The lion’s share would also sacrifice unionism.

Asked whether they would rather avert Brexit if it would lead to Scotland or Northern Ireland breaking away from the UK, respectively 63 per cent and 59 per cent of party members would be willing to pay for Brexit with the breakup of the United Kingdom.

A similar proportion (61 per cent) would also be willing to countenance significant economic damage done to the British economy in order to leave the EU.

The poll revealed that a massive 59 per cent of the Conservative members polled actually voted for the Brexit Party in the European Parliament Elections, with 67 per cent saying Nigel Farage’s party is the biggest threat to them compared to just 34 per cent who said the same about Labour.

Indeed, two thirds of Conservative members (68 per cent) believe that targeting Brexit Party and UKIP voters is the smartest move at the next general election, while only 25 per cent think they would be better off going after Labour and Lib Dem supporters.

Shockingly, almost half (46 per cent) of Conservative members would be happy to see Nigel Farage take over the reins of their party. Or a coalition, perhaps, as tipped here

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Related Posts

Must Reads
Lord Dubs calls on PM to match Kindertransport after seeing plight of child refugees abandoned by UK
News
Rory Stewart steals the show as Boris ducks the cameras
Opinion
The real problem with British democracy: First-past-the-post

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

EU issues ‘green’ investment guide to help combat climate change
June 18, 2019
Heathrow airport publishes third runway masterplan
June 18, 2019
Former UEFA chief Michel Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe
June 18, 2019
Former BHS owner appeared in court charged with tax evasion
June 18, 2019