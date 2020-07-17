Dido Harding, the executive chairwoman of the NHS Test and Trace programme appeared at this morning’s daily briefing, as Boris Johnson outlined further easing of the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

Baroness Harding, who was formerly the CEO of TalkTalk and is married to a Tory MP, has attracted significant criticism for failing to get the UK’s contact tracing system up and running.

It’s left some people on Twitter very angry…

Strange that the only person prepared to stand next to me while I announce the opening of stadiums was Dido Harding.

That's Dido Harding the board member of The Jockey Club, responsible for many large scale events. Funny that. #dailybriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 17, 2020

Dido Harding said it’s fantastic ‘how far test and trace has come in 6 weeks’.



How is a programme that still lacks an app – let alone the ‘world beating’ one promised – and features 25,000 tracers who only contact 7 people each per week something to boast about? #DailyBriefing — Dan Stobbs (@Stobbzy) July 17, 2020

Why does Johnson think any of us give a flying f*ck what Dido Harding has to say? This is a pandemic, we want to hear from the scientists, not your rich friends #DailyBriefing — Sophia (@HoolnSophia92) July 17, 2020

Ah Dido Harding, wasn't she the out of touch toff who was CEO of TalkTalk during a massive data breach and on the TV news revealed that she didn't even know if data was encrypted or not.



The British Establishment needs to get out the way and let qualified people lead — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) July 17, 2020

We must really be up shit creek if #DidoHarding is delivering the “plan”. pic.twitter.com/8TQc23fZsj — Seumas Milne’s Left Bollock (@MilneSeumas) July 17, 2020

