Dido Harding, the executive chairwoman of the NHS Test and Trace programme appeared at this morning’s daily briefing, as Boris Johnson outlined further easing of the UK’s lockdown restrictions.
Baroness Harding, who was formerly the CEO of TalkTalk and is married to a Tory MP, has attracted significant criticism for failing to get the UK’s contact tracing system up and running.
It’s left some people on Twitter very angry…
