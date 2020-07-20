Hundreds of people descended on Hyde Park yesterday in protest against new rules that make the wearing of face masks indoors mandatory.

Masks must be worn in shops and supermarkets in England from July 24th, with those who fail to follow the rules facing a fine of up £100.

Crowds started gathering at about 2pm ahead of an expected march. People held placards reading “I will be not be masked, tested, tracked” and “no mask”, despite polling indicating overwhelming support for masks.

Last week several members of the Conservative Party cut up their membership cards in protest at the move.

This is some of the best online reactions to the protest…

Reading about the 'anti-mask protest' in Hyde Park reinforces my adamant belief that the human race deserves extinction; we are the stupidest species on earth. We are the plague. — freya (@Freya_C92) July 20, 2020

I'm confused 🤨

Clever Hyde Park Girl clearly had nothing better to do today than go to an anti mask protest and … wear a mask. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/INRxujU9Vc — Amanda Egan (women's fiction writer) (@Mummy_Misfit) July 20, 2020

Everyone has the right to protest obviously, but anti-maskers in Hyde Park are literally protesting against something that will keep them, and their families, safe. I’d rather wear a mask than be on a ventilator lol. — Reem Ibrahim (@reem_ibrahim02) July 20, 2020

So you’re telling me that some people who attended the anti-mask protest in Hyde Park could also be the same people who clapped for the NHS and were against BLM protests??? Nah I’ve had enough. pic.twitter.com/3mWJylBu9P — ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@iLarry1D) July 19, 2020

Anti-mask protesters in Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/YnG202VQZ3 — Durbz (@Number452) July 20, 2020

