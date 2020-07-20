Hundreds of people descended on Hyde Park yesterday in protest against new rules that make the wearing of face masks indoors mandatory.
Masks must be worn in shops and supermarkets in England from July 24th, with those who fail to follow the rules facing a fine of up £100.
Crowds started gathering at about 2pm ahead of an expected march. People held placards reading “I will be not be masked, tested, tracked” and “no mask”, despite polling indicating overwhelming support for masks.
Last week several members of the Conservative Party cut up their membership cards in protest at the move.
This is some of the best online reactions to the protest…
Related: Hundreds of anti-mask protesters descend on Hyde Park