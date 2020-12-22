Last Sunday new measure came into force on Sunday.

The Government thrusted millions of people in England into a new Tier 4 of Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to halt a concerning rise in coronavirus cases, and a new mutant strain spreading quickly in London and the South East.

The Tier 4 areas covers the parts of London, the South East and the East of England which were previously in Tier 3 have moved into the new Tier 4, affecting nearly 18 million people.

In the South East this covers Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

In the East of England it applies to Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire and Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

It also includes all of the capital’s 32 boroughs and the City of London.

Hospitality

The pandemic nightmare continues for the hospitality sector, with cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs having to stay closed under Tier 4.

They can, however, provide food and drink through takeaways until 11pm, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery.

Elsewhere, entertainment venues such as theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, galleries and casinos also must shut their doors.

Government guidance states you cannot leave home for holidays in the UK and abroad, nor stay overnight away from your main home unless legally permitted.

This includes staying at a second home, caravan or with someone outside your household or support bubble.

Work purposes

You can only stay overnight away from home for specific reasons, such as for work purposes, while moving house, attending a funeral or you have no fixed address.

Within a Tier 4 area people can only leave home for work, education or the limited number of other legally permitted reasons.

Residents are encouraged to keep their travel local, reduce their number of journeys and avoid leaving their village, town or city area.

Walking and cycling is also recommended, with people advised to avoid public transport at busy times.

You should not leave a Tier 4 area unless for permitted reasons, such as work, education, caring responsibilities, to visit a support bubble or for medical reasons, and someone from a Tier 1, 2 or 3 area should not enter a Tier 4 zone except for the same reasons.

Tier 5

The Tier system may well be needed to save lives, but it has caused huge economic upheaval and damaged people’s mental and physical health.

However, social media can often be a place where everyone can come together and try and make light of what is a dark period in our history.

With that in mind #Tier5 began to trend on Twitter, with users imagining what even stricter restrictions could look like.

These are some of top reactions.

the uk in 2 weeks time #tier5 pic.twitter.com/p5bwuWHJnO — Thomas Shelby ➆ (@_justbantermate) December 21, 2020

If you think Tier 4 is bad, wait till you see Tier 5 😕 pic.twitter.com/MJkj4MrECy — CarolKirkwoodFanClub (@CarolKfanclub) December 21, 2020

#tier5 Boris every time you try to leave your house pic.twitter.com/GNZor6Xh9b — Big Hobo Chicken (@BigHoboChickenx) December 21, 2020

When you smell Brussels sprouts in #tier5 pic.twitter.com/kjx8BQ6ZAC — 927 Lapetus (@927Lapetus) December 21, 2020

#tier5 My wife and I are outside in our garden for our daily exercise allowance of 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/5qb7LqJDOQ — Oxford Male (@OxfordMale) December 21, 2020

Me after another year in lockdown. I wush mahself wiv a rag on a stick huhuhuhuhu #tier5 pic.twitter.com/pIsdS8MHG6 — Adult Orphan (@DaveYNG86) December 21, 2020

BREAKING: Saturn and Jupiter facing £10k fine after breaching social distancing regulations. #tier5 — Jim. (@cortadoandpizza) December 21, 2020

We are all gangster until #tier5 hits and this is what you see out your window. pic.twitter.com/wg41QiANGb — Christopher Birtwhistle (@CBirtwhistle) December 21, 2020

Tier 5 is you trapped in a room with Matt Hancock standing like this next to you pic.twitter.com/cqFLaKCGRF — H Mush (@HarryMuschamp) December 19, 2020

Tier 5 is Davina McCall standing outside your house and telling you it's time to nominate someone to leave your bubble. — shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) December 19, 2020

In Tier 5 they beam the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special directly into your brain — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 19, 2020

Tier 5: no verbal communication whatsoever. Households can only interact via the Love Actually cue cards. pic.twitter.com/lr97Y3DVGv — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) December 21, 2020

