Four Royal Navy boats are on standby to patrol UK fishing waters in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The 80-metre vessels would guard British waters from EU trawlers in the event that there is no new agreement on fishing rights after December 31 when transitional arrangements end.

The confirmation of the move by the Ministry of Defence comes as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on both sides of the Channel that a no-deal outcome looked more likely than an agreement in the trade negotiations.

On Friday afternoon Mr Johnson met with senior minister Michael Gove, whose has responsibility for Brexit planning, and other officials to “take stock” of Government plans for a no-deal exit.

Machine guns

The Guardian reported that the four Royal Navy boats readied for fishing surveillance are river patrol vessels which are armed with machine guns – although the newspaper said there was no expectation shots would need to be fired.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the deployment of the boats had been agreed as part of planning for the end of the transition period.

A spokesman said: “The MoD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period.

“This preparation includes a standby package of 14,000 personnel to ensure that we are ready to support other Government departments and authorities over the winter period, including with the EU transition, Covid-19 and potential severe weather events.”

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski kicked off the uproar, last night, when he Tweeted: “In the event of no deal with EU on Sunday we must receive absolute guarantee from Boris Johnson that British naval forces will be deployed from January 1st to prevent illegal French fishing in our waters.”

In the event of no deal with EU on Sunday we must receive absolute guarantee from @BorisJohnson that British naval forces will be deployed from January 1st to prevent illegal French fishing in our waters @SkyNews 🇬🇧 — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) December 11, 2020

The Government’s jingoism, baked by front pages in the Mail, Express and Star this morning have been met with derision by many, leading to ‘Johnny Foreigner’ trending on Twitter.

Reactions

Here are the top reactions

1.

Johnny Foreigner

Tally ho let’s send in the Spitfire’s pic.twitter.com/0uM410aQ2R — You Lazy ⭕️ (@YouLazy1) December 12, 2020

2.

It’s kinda the perfect Mail front page this: Royal gossip and threatening war with Johnny Foreigner. pic.twitter.com/PPYpfH7q23 — HullRePublic (@HullRePublic) December 11, 2020

3.

This is why I love Daniel. He is so strong and powerful. He makes Johnny Foreigner wee in fear. I am calm now, because I know Daniel has ordered the fleet to protect us.

Ps. He is so busy being strong and protective he has had to turn off his replies. https://t.co/3R0SQNKYC6 — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) December 11, 2020

4.

Pretty sure that this Nationalistic rhetoric against Johnny Foreigner is giving the gammons the first erections they've had in years without the Viagra pic.twitter.com/SpguobnLN9 — DMJ #BlackLivesMatter (@spiralout77) December 12, 2020

5.

Flag waving dick swingers always focus on the tokenistic minutae of our problems. There are folk sleeping rough this winter yet this witless bozo is demanding the navy repel Johnny foreigner's dash for haddock. Get a grip! https://t.co/SPaHnGzdz6 — Matthew Black (@NoirMJ) December 11, 2020

6.

No you don't. You stand with the dwindling number of fascist nationalists who still live in the 1800s and think Johnny Foreigner needs a good trouncing. You don't stand for me. I'm deeply insulted by having an arrogant, lazy, corrupt #liar for PM. #BorisHasFailedTheNation — Lynn-Marie Stamp #FBPE (@1stclasslynn) December 12, 2020

7.

Rule Britannia…

Little Englanders, brexiteers, Tommehs, UKIPers, etc will all be collectively relieving themselves in a synchronized act of self-pleasure with the news that four navy ships will be sent to protect UK waters from those pesky "Johnny Foreigner" — sue#NHSLove (@SueSuezep) December 12, 2020

8.

No doubt there will be a Nr 10 news conference soon at which #BorisJohnson will announce the sending of a British Expeditionary Force to see off johnny foreigner. He will probably announce the creation of a home guard at the same time. We are a laughing stock. Pathetic. #Brexit https://t.co/zxYUogSrXe — Charley Northwood (@CharleyNorthwo2) December 12, 2020

9.

10.

Yeah that'll show Johnny Foreigner eh? Will they have cutlasses between their teeth too? Is it April 1st? https://t.co/XfY7lNJgtt — Saboteur Aesop 🔵 (@TheFabledAesop) December 12, 2020

11.

Boris has ordered the navy to put in under water fences to keep the uk fish in to stop it mixing with those bloody Johnny Foreigner fish! — shifty1972🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😎 (@ShiftySlowmen) December 12, 2020