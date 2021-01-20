US President Donald Trump has pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a late flurry of clemency action benefiting nearly 150 people.

The pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Bannon, were announced after midnight on Wednesday in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.

Besides Bannon, other pardon recipients included Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last autumn in a scheme to lobby the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund, and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner who was charged last October with cyberstalking during a divorce.

Bannon’s pardon was especially notable given that the prosecution was still in its early stages and any trial was months away. Whereas pardon recipients are conventionally thought of as defendants who have faced justice, often by having served at least some prison time, the pardon nullifies the prosecution and effectively eliminates any prospect for punishment.

Wednesday’s list also includes rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both convicted in Florida on weapons charges.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, has frequently expressed support for Mr Trump and recently met with the president on criminal justice issues.

Kodak Black, also known as Bill K Kapri, had his sentence commuted.

Others on the list included Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris and New York art dealer and collector Hillel Nahmad.

Other pardon recipients include former Representative Rick Renzi, an Arizona Republican who served three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges, and former Representative Duke Cunningham, who was convicted of accepting 2.4 million dollars in bribes from defence contractors. Cunningham, who was released from prison in 2013, received a conditional pardon.

Mr Trump also commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years behind bars for a racketeering and bribery scheme.

Best reactions

You are who you pardon. — Georgia Hardstark (@GHardstark) January 20, 2021

The only “pardon” I care about with Donald J trump is the “pardon?” I say every time I hear him speak, in surprise at the claptrap he spews — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) January 20, 2021

Despite a passionate plea, Donald Trump refused to pardon the band Incubus. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 20, 2021

Looking over the Trump pardon list and who recommended them, one thing is clear: Republicans sure do know a lot of felons. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 20, 2021

when the complete pardon list drops & ur not on it pic.twitter.com/xiq41BBrHH — 𝗞𝗮𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝘆𝗰𝗲 (@kaichoyce) January 20, 2021

A Steve Bannon pardon? I did Nazi that coming. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 20, 2021

TRUMP’S FINAL PARDONS



– anyone who tips 5%

– the guys who killed john wick’s dog

– whoever wrote the kars4kids jingle — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 19, 2021

BREAKING: trump list of last minute pardons includes Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Joker, Hamburglar, Hans Gruber, all James Bond villains,, and the lawnmower kid — The Alex Nevil, Reborn 1/20/2021 (@TheAlexNevil) January 19, 2021

Also a presidential pardon for Jefferson Starship's We Built This City — Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) January 19, 2021

Bloody hell. Trump's pardoned Covid-19. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) January 19, 2021

Surely there’s a Trump pardon on the way for Lord Darth Vader, a true American patriot who did terrific work for the Death Star industry and was unfairly persecuted by the leftist rebel alliance. Looking forward to his forthcoming book, "How much do I owe you, Mr President?" — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 19, 2021

£50 says he pardons Hitler. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 18, 2021

Joe Exotic, with limo waiting outside prison, fails to get Trump pardon https://t.co/nQWGv0WSfI pic.twitter.com/QrFnsMdFTB — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2021

Trump issuing pardons



(Fun to repurpose old cartoons) pic.twitter.com/LoTqQAjyKL — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) January 20, 2021

