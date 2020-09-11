Boris Johnson has announced a series of new lockdown rules for England, including the introduction of Covid-19 Secure Marshals, leaving many on social media to imagine what these roles would look like and who would want to even take on the role.

In a statement shared the Cabinet Office said: “The government will support Local Authorities and police forces to respond to breaches of Covid-19 Secure guidelines.

“We will launch a register of newly qualified and recently retired Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) so that Local Authorities can recruit more quickly and fill any gaps.

“In addition, we will introduce Covid-19 Secure Marshals to help local authorities support social distancing in towns and city centres.”

However, the government has not yet released any details on how you can apply to become a Covid-19 Secure Marshal.

So if you are keen good luck to you, but maybe have a look at these reactions first…

1.

First group of Covid Marshalls are trained and ready to go.



Thanks @BorisJohnson. pic.twitter.com/PaSH5yfW8Z — Appl3 Whor3 (@CaptainApple13) September 9, 2020

2.

Boris prepares the first batch of Covid Marshalls pic.twitter.com/8PkUgHnKZP — Clur (@ClurDouglass) September 9, 2020

3.

‘Hello, is that the Covid Marshalls? There’s seven people outside my house…definitely more than six, yes…no not a family’



‘But it’s a bus stop Hyacinth’ pic.twitter.com/9bnY85tbvl — Regular Human Bartender (@Jolly_Good_Show) September 9, 2020

4.

How I expect COVID Marshall’s to look. pic.twitter.com/HIAwUVXRgB — Dan (@DMCG1991) September 9, 2020

5.

You know who’s happy about the Covid Marshall thing?

Community support officers.

Finally off the bottom rung. — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) September 9, 2020

6.

Here’s a first look at one of our new Covid Marshals #coviduk #covidmarshals pic.twitter.com/qaEHR9ljrX — Tremayne (@TremayneThePain) September 9, 2020

7.

Coming soon to every town and city near you. #CovidMarshals pic.twitter.com/ILxJiBeln2 — martinw (@_wonna_) September 10, 2020

8.

“Erm, yes they do respect Covid Marshalls, ‘cause if people were rude to me then I used to report them to Boris first…” pic.twitter.com/SkqZVjgGBk — eurgh (@twitteurgh) September 9, 2020

9.

First of the government’s Covid Marshalls revealed: pic.twitter.com/rO3gOz6Evr — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 9, 2020

10.

And how much will it cost the taxpayer?

An army of “COVID-secure marshalls” will enforce social distancing in city and town centres.



Can we just stop wasting tax money now.



Thanks — Ben #KBF (@Brixton_Ben26) September 9, 2020

Related – Frankie Boyle boils blood of right-wingers with close to the bone jokes