Boris Johnson has announced a series of new lockdown rules for England, including the introduction of Covid-19 Secure Marshals, leaving many on social media to imagine what these roles would look like and who would want to even take on the role.
In a statement shared the Cabinet Office said: “The government will support Local Authorities and police forces to respond to breaches of Covid-19 Secure guidelines.
“We will launch a register of newly qualified and recently retired Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) so that Local Authorities can recruit more quickly and fill any gaps.
“In addition, we will introduce Covid-19 Secure Marshals to help local authorities support social distancing in towns and city centres.”
However, the government has not yet released any details on how you can apply to become a Covid-19 Secure Marshal.
So if you are keen good luck to you, but maybe have a look at these reactions first…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
And how much will it cost the taxpayer?
Related – Frankie Boyle boils blood of right-wingers with close to the bone jokes
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.