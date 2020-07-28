Far-right agitator and Islamophobe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – known as Tommy Robinson – has reportedly fled Britain.

In a video posted online, Yaxley-Lennon said that he had been forced to leave the UK following an alleged arson attack on his wife’s home, adding that he plans to relocate permanently.

He appears to be in Spain, saying in the video that his plans to return to the UK for a rally this weekend had been thwarted by the Government’s announcement of a 14 day quarantine for travellers returning from the country amid a spike in cases of Covid-19.

Yaxley-Lennon said: “I had an incident quite a few weeks ago, with an arson… it was targeted against my wife’s property. At that point we left the country straight away.

“I’m looking at relocating my family, which is pretty hard to do, especially with Covid. Obviously my wife has had enough of everything.

Someone gave us somewhere to stay, so we left the country. I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but obviously now with this 14 day quarantine I probably won’t be able to get back.”

‘Payback time’

The irony of Yaxley-Lennon taking advantage of freedom of movement rules to flee persecution was not lost on many.

Lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, writing on Twitter, said: “No country should give Tommy Robinson refuge. Period. Payback time for inciting hate against all those who sought refuge in UK from persecution/war/economic oppression.

“He runs to a European country which would’ve been easier to settle in if not for Brexit. Can’t make it up.”

One man said: “I see Tommy Robinson is moving to another country for a better life for himself and his family. Want to take the moment out to ask if he will be known as refugee or expat?”

Another added: “Tommy Robinson is moving to Spain? I hope they show him as much hospitality as he does for immigrants that come to the UK.”

Tommy Robinson has left the UK after an alleged arson attack on his " wifes " home and is not returning in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Wz8D654Urv — Tommy Robbing – Scum Exposed (@fight_far) July 27, 2020

