Britain is due to appoint a new prime minister and attempt to renegotiate the terms of its Brexit deal, all before Oct. 31, when it is scheduled to leave the European Union.

What are the key dates between now and Brexit day?

LEADERSHIP CONTEST

The ruling Conservative Party are in the process of selecting a new leader, who will replace Theresa May as prime minister and head of the party.

There are two candidates for the job: Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson.

The winner will be selected by a postal ballot of around 160,000 Conservative Party members.

JULY 6 – 8 – Members receive ballot papers

JUNE 22 – JULY 17 – Candidates attend 16 regional hustings events in which party members will be able to ask them questions.

WEEK COMMENCING JULY 22 – The result of the postal ballot will be announced. The exact day has not been confirmed by the party, but the winner could be named on July 23 and take power officially on July 24.

PARLIAMENT

The new prime minister could face an immediate test of their ability to govern. The opposition Labour Party could bring forward a motion of no confidence. To survive, the prime minister would need to win a vote in parliament.

If a government lost a vote of confidence, there are 14 days in which a government can try to win another vote of confidence or an election is triggered.

JULY 25 – Parliament is due to break up for its summer recess. If a no confidence motion were to be brought, it is likely it would happen on this day.

SEPT. 3 – Parliament is scheduled to resume for a short session which typically lasts around two weeks before there is another break while the parties hold their annual conferences. The exact length of this session has not been announced.

SEPT. 21 -25 – The opposition Labour Party holds it annual conference.

SEPT. 29 to OCT. 2 – The Conservative Party holds it annual conference.

EARLY/MID-OCTOBER – Parliament resumes following the party conferences. The exact dates for this session have not been announced.

Under existing British law, any new Brexit deal would need approval by parliament before it can be ratified.

OCT. 31 – Britain is due to leave the European Union.