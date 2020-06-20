THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Three people have are feared to have died and two are in critical care in hospital tonight after stabbings in Reading.

A source told the Telegraph there were three individuals declared dead at the scene and two transferred to the emergency department of Royal Berkshire Hospital, where they are receiving resuscitation.

One person has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed in a public park in Reading town centre this evening.

Extremely graphic video on social media showing at least four people on the floor as they are helped by witnesses and police, with additional officers rushing to help amid screaming.

The footage shows a chaotic scene with people covered in blood and appearing not to move as they lay in the grass in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Berkshire.

The casualties were taken to the emergency unit of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment after an incident in Forbury Gardens, a spokeswoman told the PA news agency.

Two air ambulances and several police vehicles responded to the attack, with images on social media showing a significant police presence.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she added.

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.



My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

It is understood Ms Patel is being kept updated on the situation.

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told PA she saw the emergency air ambulance vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow on Saturday evening as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Please stay clear of the town centre. The police are dealing with a major incident. We will update you once we know more. https://t.co/BHOC4TGCGl — ReadingCouncil (@ReadingCouncil) June 20, 2020

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter: “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.

“Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day.

