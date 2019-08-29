Police probing an alleged assault on left wing activist Owen Jones have arrested three men.

Jones said he was the victim of a “blatant premeditated assault” while out celebrating his 35th birthday with pals in north London earlier this month.

Police say they held three men – aged 39, 34 and 29 – earlier today (THRS) in connection with the alleged incident outside The Lexington pub in Islington in the early hours of Saturday August 17.

All three suspects remain in custody at a north London police station after handing themselves in.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating an assault in Islington have arrested three people.

“A man, in his 30s, was approached outside The Lexington public house on Pentonville Road at around 2am on Saturday August 17th.

“The man was assaulted by four male suspects. When the victim’s friends attempted to intervene, they were also assaulted.

“None of those injured required hospital treatment or London Ambulance Service.

“Three men aged 39, 34 and 29 were arrested today after they attended a north London police station.

“All three were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three remain in custody.”

Jones claimed his attackers made a “direct beeline” for him.

In a series of tweets he said: “I was attacked along with my friends in a blatant premeditated assault.

“Six of us left the pub at 3am, and were saying our goodbyes 30 metres away, then a group of 3-4 men left the pub, made a beeline for me, kicked me in the back, threw me on the ground, slamming my head and kicking me in the skull. My friends were punched trying to defend me.

“The group then scarpered: I don’t know if they said anything else in the melee. I’m fine other than a big bump on my head and a cut back.

“Given the far right attacks I’ve had in the streets, and generally escalating threats I’ve had, I’m in no doubt as to what this is.”

He added: “The far right menace is growing, it is real, it’s violent and it’s targeting minorities and leftists.

“We can’t let them intimidate us, and we will defeat them.”

In response, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “I send my solidarity to Owen Jones and his friends who were attacked last night.

“Owen believes it was politically motivated, and we know the far right is on the march in our country.

“An attack on a journalist is an attack on free speech and our fundamental values.”