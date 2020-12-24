It seems that for thousands of lorry drivers stuck in Kent, they will be spending xmas day waiting at the port of Dover, with many sleeping in their lorries for another night.

Ferries will run on Christmas Day and French firemen are in the UK to help test for coronavirus as thousands of lorry drivers wanting to cross the Channel remain stranded in Kent.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ferries from Dover to Calais would run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the French firefighting team and the British military work with NHS Test and Trace to continue testing the thousands of hauliers parked waiting to make the crossing.

The drivers must return a negative coronavirus result carried out within the past 72 hours before making the crossing.

Christmas Eve in Kent: pic.twitter.com/EmgwcRckTZ — Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) December 24, 2020

The Sikh community in Gravesend came together to make fresh hot food for lorry drivers stuck in Kent. “You don’t have to be a Christian to believe in the season of goodwill”, KhalsaAid’s founder Ravi Singh told Sky News.

The Sikh community in #Gravesend has come together to make fresh hot food for lorry drivers stuck on the #M20.



More than 1,450 lorries remain stuck in #Kent unable to leave Britain due to a travel ban imposed by France. Keep it up @Khalsa_Aid 💕pic.twitter.com/Zl84usxbXB — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) December 22, 2020

A group of Sikh volunteers have delivered almost 2,000 hot meals to lorry drivers stranded in Kent.



"You don't have to be a Christian to believe in the season of goodwill", KhalsaAid's founder Ravi Singh told Sky News https://t.co/5hDPeJ7eTL — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 23, 2020

Pawns

The head of the Road Haulage Association has accused France of treating drivers like “pawns in a larger game” as the UK stands on the cusp of brokering a deal with the EU – an allegation the French have repeatedly denied.

Richard Burnett sympathised with the hauliers, a small number of whom clashed with police this week after being stopped from heading to the continent, adding: “It just feels like it’s a lever the French have pulled specifically around the Brexit negotiations.”

He told the BBC: “We understand that we don’t want the virus to spread but I think we have to think practically about some of the reasons why this has happened.”

Mr Burnett added he was “relieved” hauliers would be able to move after French authorities demanded a negative test following the emergence of a new more transmissible coronavirus strain in the UK, but added it would “take some time” to clear the backlog.

French firefighters have been deployed to assist in testing at Dover (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added lorry drivers’ rates of coronavirus infection are much lower than those of workers in other sectors, at between 3% and 6%.

Mr Shapps said France and the UK had agreed to keep the border open at Dover, the Eurotunnel and Calais “throughout Christmas” to get citizens and hauliers cleared “as soon as possible”.

He promised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as 26 French firemen brought 10,000 extra tests to the port on Thursday to help speed up the process.

French firemen

He said on Twitter: “As well as ensuring ferries will now sail on Christmas and Boxing Day, we’ve also got great cooperation by French firemen working with NHS Test and Trace and our brilliant military in a big effort to clear the backlog created by the French border closure.”

As well as ensuring ferries will now sail on Christmas & Boxing Day, we've also got great cooperation by French firemen working with NHS Test & Trace and our brilliant military in a big effort to clear the backlog created by the French border closure: https://t.co/5Q22QyI58k — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 24, 2020

France’s ambassador to the UK Catherine Colonna added that the two countries were “neighbours, partners, allies and (yes) friends”.

A disused airfield at Manston has become the main testing centre for hauliers, with drivers required to self-administer swabs in their cabs under supervision.

Trucks began entering the Eurotunnel again on Wednesday after drivers started producing negative Covid-19 results, but it is feared it could take days to carry out all the tests.

Around 170 military personnel, including from 36 Engineer Regiment and 1 Irish Guards, are assisting with testing.

