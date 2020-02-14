Thousands of Brits have put their name to a Valentine’s Day card to the European Union.

People wishing to demonstrate their love for the bloc have signed the online card leaving handwritten messages to send to representatives in the European parliament.

Receiving the card on behalf of the European Union is German Green MEP Terry Reintke who last month set up the EU-UK Friendship group aiming to forge closer links with the UK as it ceased to be a member state of the EU.

The group has over 70 members at its inaugural meeting, which at the time represented over 10 per cent of the European parliament.

You can contribute your signature to the card by visiting alliwantis.eu/sign

Related: Mark Zuckerberg to voice support for global tax on tech giants