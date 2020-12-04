Ofcom has been hit with more than a thousand complaints from furious viewers livid with Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard after a fiery on-air confrontation with Rishi Sunak last week.
Sitting in for Piers Morgan, Shephard had read out a tweet from the chancellor that said: “You have not been forgotten. We will not leave you behind. We are all in this together.”
The GMB host then went on the attack, pointing out that “nearly nine per cent of the workforce” are “currently excluded or forgotten about” from all the chancellor’s support schemes.
“I don’t think that three million number is right, as you’ve used it,” Sunak responded, before Shephard interrupted and continued his confrontation with the chancellor. The presenter later said the interview was “frustrating”.
And now it seems that a large chunk of viewers agreed with Sunak – and have made their feelings known to broadcast regulator Ofcom.
You can see the chancellor’s fraught interview, in full, below and make your own mind up.
Related: Sunak’s benefit cuts would push 3 million Brits into poverty, thinktank warns
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .