The government has released a list of the activities you are permitted to do from Wednesday 13th May that you couldn’t do before.

Boris Johnson announced that certain lockdown restrictions would be lifted from midweek as social lives and economic activity is partially restarted.

He said that people who cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged” to return to their jobs from Monday and granted unlimited exercise.

But the announcement was criticised for being vague and confused.

Today the government has sought to clarify the lockdown rules with a comprehensive list of things you can and can’t do.

What can I do from Wednesday 13 May that I couldn’t do before?

There will be a limited number of things you can do on Wednesday that you cannot do now:

spend time outdoors – for example sitting and enjoying the fresh air, picnicking, or sunbathing

meet one other person from a different household outdoors – following social distancing guidelines

exercise outdoors as often as you wish – following social distancing guidelines

use outdoor sports courts or facilities, such as a tennis or basketball court, or golf course – with members of your household, or one other person while staying 2 metres apart

go to a garden centre

At all times, should continue to observe social distancing guidelines when you are outside your home, including ensuring you are 2 metres away from anyone outside your household.

What can I not do?

visit friends and family in their homes

exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool

use an outdoor gym or playground

visit a private or ticketed attraction

gather in a group of more than two (excluding members of your own household), except for a few specific exceptions set out in law (for work, funerals, house moves, supporting the vulnerable, in emergencies and to fulfil legal obligations)

If you are showing coronavirus symptoms, or if you or any of your household are self-isolating, you should stay at home – this is critical to staying safe and saving lives.

Related: Labour slams ‘unravelling’ lockdown plan hours after PM issued guidelines