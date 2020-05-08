The Daily Mail has been called out for publishing a grossly misleading article on Labour leader Keir Starmer last night.

The right wing rag alleged that Starmer had sparked “Twitter fury” after asking a cameraman “have you got what you need” at the end of the 8pm ‘clap for our carers’.

But the heavily doctored version of events aren’t quite what they seem.

According to the cameraman who filmed the footage, Sir Kier merely asked him as a way to clear the path to bring his daughter over from across the road.

He heads over the road to get her as soon as they cut.

I’m that cameraman he was talking to – he asked me as a way to clear the path to bring his daughter over from across the road. https://t.co/IAhgybr5W2 — Marc Ward (@MarcStevenPhoto) May 7, 2020

Marc Ward called it a “total non-story being whipped up online by people who love to shout ‘fake news'”.

But that hasn’t stopped the right wing mob calling for his head.

The Mail Online’s comment section was soon abuzz with comments such as “he’s toast” and “typical labour lefty opportunistic idiot”.

Others called it “beneath contempt” while one said “Isnt it obvious…. he thinks we’re all stupid!”

