Boris Johnson, the prime minister, is expected to announce a further tightening of the coronavirus restrictions – introducing a new, Tier 4 for London and the South East.

Reports suggest that a ‘stay at home’ message will be introduced for affected areas this afternoon. The prime minister is set to announce the changes to the planned Christmas easing of Covid-19 rules at a 4pm press conference.

There is also expected to be a tightening of the ‘household bubbles’ plan, the BBC said, with fears growing about a new variant of the virus that has sent cases spiralling across London and the South East.

It’s fair to say the news of the government’s latest U-turn has not gone down well…

We're now at the stage of this pandemic where it's safe to assume with 100% certainty that whatever Boris 'U-turn' Johnson promises about anything actually means the complete opposite will happen. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 19, 2020

Where’s the guy who threw his shoes at George Bush? I’ve got a request for him. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) December 19, 2020

This country is a farce and a Twitter account called Carolin64723572 announcing Xmas is cancelled for millions is the peak of it. — Moya Lothian-Mclean (@mlothianmclean) December 19, 2020

If the Tier 4 travel ban leak is accurate, it is going to hit the fan. — Alastair Stewart (@AlStewartOBE) December 19, 2020

It was absolutely fucking obvious we were going to get locked down for Christmas, telling everyone for weeks 'we won't cancel it! Labour are a disgrace for even floating it! go make your plans and have fun after a terrible year!' then cancelling at the last minute is fucking sick — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 19, 2020

POV you and every othet cunt in london going out for emergency sprouts pic.twitter.com/ZMlD0C346f — fruck stan account (@SzMarsupial) December 19, 2020

I’m not having a pastiche Christmas dinner for one, it’s too sad, it would actually be the final straw — Megan Nolan (@mmegannnolan) December 19, 2020

