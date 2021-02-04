Where do our views on Europe and how we see ourselves in the world stem from? The legacy of empire and being an island nation could be factors.

Well archive footage from way back in 1978 shows we have always been very wary of change. At this time the United Kingdom had already joined the European Communities on 1 January 1973. The EC would later become the European Union which we all know we have since left.

It was only around the millennium when the Metric Martyrs came to fame after campaigning for the freedom to choose what units of measurement are used by traders. The group believed that vendors should have the freedom to mark their goods with imperial weights and measurements alone.

In this video various people are asked about the prospect of moving from miles to kilometres, something we have still managed to bat off to this day. One woman even thinks travelling in a country that uses kilometres will make the car less fuel efficient.

#OnThisDay 1978: The British public were not impressed at the prospect of switching from miles to kilometres. pic.twitter.com/87tPaoF3I6 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 3, 2021

As you can imagine there were some comments on the video on social media.

👀 This is where Brexit began. https://t.co/BbKHnk6piR — Shaun (@BigGayShaun) February 3, 2021

Ah, we have always been like this. https://t.co/WOOLwjU1HA — Alice (@staytiny) February 3, 2021

We have come so far as a nation… oh wait! https://t.co/uF62lnnVqM — Gregor (@gjp1969) February 3, 2021

The only person worth bothering with in this video x pic.twitter.com/7hGcqaVWYk — Josh Wheeler (@JoshTWheeler) February 3, 2021

BBC showing the way it conducts Vox Pops hasn't changed since 1978 — Katherine Russen #FBPE #FBR #Facciamorete🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@katrussen) February 4, 2021

Incredible, but understandable.



I must have missed the 10 years war somewhere. — Póló (@irlpol) February 4, 2021

