TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

This clip about Brexit went viral…do you agree with it?

June 11, 2019

Guardian journalist Rafael Behr giving his take on the state of English politics right now and it went viral because he does it so well, in 96 seconds flat. Do you agree with his comments?

Are soft drugs a gateway to hard Brexit?
Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Sun’s ‘voice’ has been captured by scientists for the first time
June 11, 2019
Seven of London’s most sustainable buildings
June 11, 2019
8 in 10 garment workers in Bangladesh have experienced or witnessed sexual violence at work
June 11, 2019
Joshua still favourite in Ruiz rematch
June 11, 2019