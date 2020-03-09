A third teenager has been murdered in London in just six days.

The latest victim of the capital’s knife crime epidemic, a 17-year-old lad, was fatally stabbed on a bus near Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium in south London.

Police were called at around 8.30pm last night (SUNDAY) to reports of a stabbing in Whitehotse Lane, South Norwood.

The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the third teenage crime victim to die in the capital in just six days.

Sixth form student Shanur Ahmed, 16, was found battered to death on scrubland near Gallions Reach Docklands Light Railway station last Tuesday morning hours after his family had reported him missing from their Manor Park home.

Archie Beston, 19, from Barnes, west London died in hospital last Friday six days after being stabbed in Kingston-on-Thames in the early hours of Saturday February 29th.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the latest killing to come forward.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 8.30pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Whitehorse Lane.

“Officers and paramedics attended.

“A male, believed aged 17, was found suffering injuries – he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.07pm. Enquiries are underway to inform next of kin.”

She added: “There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

She said police have been granted emergency powers to carry out more stop and searches in the area around South Norwood, Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Addington.