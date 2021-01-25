Piers Morgan has hit out at the “extraordinary arrogance” of Thérèse Coffey after she abruptly terminated an interview on Good Morning Britain.
The cabinet minister faced some difficult questions as the UK’s Covid-19 death rate continues to increase at a dramatic pace.
Earlier that morning she had attracted criticism for reductive responses on the rapid spread of the disease, saying “the best way to tackle this virus is to avoid contracting it in the first place”.
Therese Coffey – "The best way to tackle this virus is to avoid contracting it in the first place." #NoShit pic.twitter.com/VIbIiQY62O— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 25, 2021
But it looked like her patients had frayed by the time she faced up to Morgan and Susanna Reid on GMB, with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions disconnecting her camera from the interview.
Morgan described the move as being extraordinarily arrogant, while others pointed to her reluctance to explain her own comments.
@theresecoffey : We've got the world's worst Covid death rate because of Aging Population and Obesity@piersmorgan : So we're too old and too fat?— Billy (@StelliosHolmes) January 25, 2021
Therese Coffey: That's incredibly insulting
Piers M: YOU SAID IT
Therese C:….I have to go now *Disconnects*
Incredible scenes
Watch the clip in full below:
Here’s the moment @theresecoffey disconnected her camera from the interview after calling @piersmorgan 'insulting'.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 25, 2021
Watch the full interview here👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/0VBQ50RhCr
