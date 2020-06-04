The UK’s daily coronavirus death count dropped at a painfully awkward time for our Brexiteer Prime Minister yesterday after he used PMQs to brag about the “considerable achievements” of the government.

A further 359 fatalities were confirmed – a total that eclipsed the entirety of the EU 27 combined.

The figures flew in the face of the government’s so-called “very proud” record, and was perhaps the most poignant way of discrediting claims that they have “protected the NHS and driven down the death rate”.

BREAKING: The UK had 359 new deaths from #coronavirus reported in past 24hrs.

This is more than the entire EU 27 countries COMBINED.

Staggering statistic from ⁦@DarrenEuronews⁩ 👇 pic.twitter.com/E2qavWrDHx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2020

Brexit extension

As well as highlighting the UK’s pitiful coronavirus record, the figures also point to the perilous path the UK is about to embark on outside of the European Union.

Yesterday Northern Ireland joined Wales and Scotland in backing an extension to the Brexit transition period.

The Assembly passed the motion by 50 votes to 38, with only unionists opposing it.

DLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said it was “mad and dangerous” not to extend given the current economic circumstances.

“It is especially dangerous because we know how close we came, in recent weeks, to serious disruption to supply chains across these islands.

“If we end this year with no trade deal and no extension to the transition, we could face the very real prospect of significant disruption to supply chains, not just between Calais and Dover but between Holyhead and Dublin – a route that is critical to the Northern Ireland market – and at Belfast and Larne.”

Extension request “will be rejected”

The UK’s chief negotiator has pledged that any request for an extension to the Brexit transition period from the EU will be rejected.

David Frost said that the Government’s position on the issue is “pretty clear”, and that negotiators are working towards an end of year deadline.

Related: UK poverty crisis and Covid-19: The collateral damage of a decade of austerity