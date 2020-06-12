The Sun has been roundly criticised for running a story on the abusive ex-husband of JK Rowling this morning.

It’s front page led with the words “I slapped JK and I’m not sorry” after the Harry Potter author published an essay detailing her abusive relationship with Jorge Arantes.

She also said that she had been sexually assaulted in the past – though did not identify the attacker.

THE SUN: I slapped JK and I’m not sorry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7FRk8n65g2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 11, 2020

Solidarity

Rowling had never previously spoken publicly about her ordeals in a bid to protect her daughter from the relationship, who is now 27.

But she decided to air her past experiences in a bid to explain her controversial views on transgender women.

In her blog she wrote:

“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces.”

“If this is journalism…”

The Sun’s coverage of the ordeal has been widely criticised this morning.

That Sun front page tomorrow is appalling. Genuinely hideous stuff. — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) June 11, 2020

Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson tweeted: “My reporters, sadly, attend court hearings regularly where domestic violence is raked over. Never, EVER, would I blast up the perpetrator’s defence. Especially a boastful lack of contrition.

“If this is journalism, I’m starting to think I’m in the wrong job.”

And Labour MP Jess Phillips added: “The sun headline is awful, the perpetrator more awful still. You’d be surprised how only his hideous arrogant admission will allow some to believe.

“Still too often doubt and disbelief are the best weapon abusers have in their arsenal… “no one will believe you.””

Credit to the Sun, just when you think they can’t get worse they manage to excavate new depths of disgrace. And by credit I mean “a million fuck yous”. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 11, 2020

