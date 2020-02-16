The Sun has removed an article poking fun at Caroline Flack following the tragic death of the TV star.

The now-deleted piece reported that a Valentine’s Day card was on sale which referenced allegations that she hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp in a fight.

It was headlined: “Brutal Caroline Flack Valentine’s Day card mocks troubled star with ‘I’ll f*** lamp you’ message'”.

The prominent red-top is also posting notes about suicide awareness under the articles that have been published since.

Media treatment of celebrities

The death of Flack has raised serious questions about the media treatment of celebrities.

She was found dead at her London flat at the age of 40 this weekend after taking her own life.

A petition has been launched calling for a Government inquiry into the British press, garnering over 200,000 signatures in under 24 hours.

Author Joshua Anthony said we are still seeing the same issues raised during the 2011 inquiry, and that more should be done to protect members of the public from harm.

Matt Haig also posted: “Think of how the media treats women. From Amy Winehouse to Rebekah Vardy, from Lily Allen to Meghan Markle, from Princess Diana to Caroline Flack, from reality TV stars to royalty. The women change, but the will to humiliate doesn’t. There is something deeply rotten here.”

Related: Boris Johnson’s new Environment Secretary’s shocking record on the environment