Wednesday’s front pages are dominated by reactions to the judicial response of Parliament’s proroguing and views on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has “declared war on the judiciary” over its decision, while Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at a “constitutional crisis”.

The Daily Express struck a similar note, highlighting that Britain voted to exit the European Union with the headline:

“What’s lawful about denying 17.4m Brexit!”

The Times reports the Prime Minister was flying “back to chaos” from New York and also notes Mr Rees-Mogg’s stance.

While the Daily Mirror reports that “there’s a special place in history waiting for you, Prime Minister”, with Mr Johnson’s photo alongside the six shortest-serving British premiers.

Wednesday’s MIRROR: There’s a special place in history waiting for you, Prime Minister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YY21QSxMRb — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 24, 2019

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will attempt to force a general election this week in the wake of the court’s decision.

And the Daily Star features a notable lack of Brexit on its front page, instead reporting on some “Snobs” who stopped a children’s game of football because the referee was deemed to be “too loud”.

