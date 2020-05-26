A puzzle fiend has craftily uncovered an anagram of the government’s ‘stay alert’ slogan following news of Dominic Cumming’s lockdown flout.

The Prime Minister’s aide has faced mounting criticism over the weekend following trips to Durham.

As well as making the 260 mile journey north he also drove to Barnard Castle to test his ability to drive back to London after experiencing loss of vision due to coronavirus.

Slogan

Somewhat miraculously, it turns out that an anagram of the trip can easily be made out of the government’s latest lockdown advice.

Telegraph compiler Tim King noted that:

STAY ALERT; CONTROL THE VIRUS; SAVE LIVES

Anagrams to:

EASILY SURVIVES TRAVEL NORTH TO CASTLE

Confusing

The government’s new guidance was criticised for being confusing when it was first released.

Leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all roundly reject the new advice at the time.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called for the PM to give “crystal-clear clarity” on how the public must behave amid concerns that the lockdown is in jeopardy.

“We need absolute clarity from Boris Johnson. There’s no room for nuance in this,” the Labour MP told Ridge.

“This virus exploits ambivalence, it thrives on ambiguity, and I think the problem with the slogan that has been briefed to the newspapers is people will be looking slightly puzzled, questioning ‘What does it mean to stay alert?’”

