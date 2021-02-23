The Prime Minister’s four-step plan to fully ease lockdown is keenly anticipated in the papers, though there is some criticism over its duration.
The Daily Star covers “that Bozo road map in full”, The Guardian looks ahead to “better” days as the Financial Times and The Times say Mr Johnson has insisted the end is “in sight”.
Tomorrow's front page: That Bozo road map in full #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tKtaPaxVm3 pic.twitter.com/FfwwilfH0j— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 22, 2021
Guardian front page, Tuesday 23 February 2021: PM reveals roadmap to 'better' days with warning on deaths pic.twitter.com/kVlhQOz3xq— The Guardian (@guardian) February 22, 2021
THE TIMES: The end is in sight #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BEb452He2Y— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2021
Metro anticipates the easing of all restrictions by June 21 as a “Midsummer’s dream”, the Daily Mirror is hopeful ahead of summer for the “best days of our lives” as the Daily Express has Mr Johnson leading the country on a “one-way road to freedom”.
Tuesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 22, 2021
MIDSUMMER'S DREAM#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/mXGQGrm7qr
Tomorrow's front page: Best days of our lives https://t.co/S4YYaWZH1X #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vr42RXWQKp— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 22, 2021
EXPRESS: Boris: We’re on a one way road to freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iiJVUFvGel— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2021
The Independent reports holidays within the UK will be possible from April and international travel the following month, as The Daily Telegraph counts down the 118 days until June 21.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/UmUDZ8RJlW— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) February 22, 2021
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 22, 2021
'118 days until freedom'#TomorrowsPapersToday
📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/KA0ZtkBdIi
The first of four “steps to freedom” will involve all pupils returning to school from March 8, according to the i.
Tuesday's front page: Four steps to freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MOfNhUs447— i newspaper (@theipaper) February 22, 2021
