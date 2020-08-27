As many people are now aware, the campaign to leave the European Union started way before David Cameron made the decision to hold a referendum in 2015.
Indeed, the UK press had been pushing for a break with such vigour that the EU was forced to set up a website counteracting the many “Euromyths” being published.
The website, which offered officials in Brussels a chance to rebut media accusations of meddling, features hundreds of reports that are based on inaccurate or misleading information.
One published by the Sun in 2006 claims “nutty” EU officials want to rename Bombay mix to Mumbai mix “to make the snack politically correct” in a report dubbed “completely ludicrous” by EU officials.
Other stories include speculation that curved bananas are to be banned, a one-size-fits-all “euro condom” is to be rolled out and that Britain would be forced to get rid of pints, acres, inches, feet and pounds in favour of metric measurements.
Take a look at the list in full below, which are all rebuked here.
A-Z Index of Euromyths 1992 to 2017
A
Abattoirs – EC hygiene rules force closure of abattoirs, Nov 1992
Abattoirs – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993
Acres – Acres are outlawed by Brussels, Jul 2008
Acrobats, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015
Aga – New EU sulphur rules will cause problems with oil-fired Aga’s, Dec 2009
A-levels – EU to phase out A-levels for EU style diplomas, Jan 2000
Acorns – EU to prevent the sale of English oak seeds, Nov 1994
Advertising, sex discrimination – EU to ban advertising for same-sex flats, Sep 2004
Advertising, sweets and toys – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999
Africa, Circus artists – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015
Agriculture, set-aside – Farmers to be encouraged to mow land early resulting in “massacre” of game, May 1993
Agriculture, subsidies and fraud – CAP spending and fraud out of control, Aug 1993
Agriculture, three-crop rule – EU tells British farmers what they can grow, Nov 2014
Aircraft, low flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995
Alcohol sales – EU ‘bans boozing’, Feb 2005
Ale, name – Light ale to be forced to change its name, May 2005
Allergen rules – UK diners will face £200m for EU allergen rules, Nov 2014
Ambulances – False alarm over 999 calls, Dec 2006
Ambulances – Ambulances turn yellow for Europe, Mar 2002
Ambulances, St Johns – EU to force St Johns Ambulances to replace its entire fleet, Apr 2002
America – Let’s quit the EU and link up with America, Oct 1998
Animals, use of human medicines – Human medicines to be forbidden for use on animals, Feb/Mar 1995
Anthem, European – Europeans to find themselves singing about “the motherland”, Feb 2004
Anti-drugs, Peru – Taxpayers money used to rehabilitate Peruvian drug addicts, Jul 2014
Apples, Apple orchards – British apple orchards to lose out to over productive continental farms, Mar 1995
Apples, Danish – EC regulations forbid the marketing of Ingrid Marie apple, Nov 1992
Apples, standards – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993
Aristocrats, and wine labels – EC to register aristocrats to check for improper labelling of wine, Oct 1993
Army vehicles – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005
Asylum laws – Misunderstanding between EU and UN asylum laws, Feb 2000
Aviation – ‘Open Skies’ treaty threatens fight agains global warming, Feb 2006
B
Baby rattles – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996
Bagpipes – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005
Bagpipes, noise levels – Bagpipes to be quietened by an edict from Brussels, Apr 2008
Bailout – EU demanding £6bn from Britain for a new bailout, Sep 2013
Bailout, emergency funding – UK called upon to provide more emergency funding, Jun 2016
Balloons – EU bans children from blowing up balloons, Oct 2011
Bananas – Curved or small bananas to be banned by Brussels, Sep 1994
Bananas – Curved bananas, Mar 1998
Bananas, funding – £3billion for bananas, Feb 2013
Bank accounts, ID requirements when opening – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995
Barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Nov 2005
Barometers – Preassure rises on Britain’s barometer makers, Mar 2006
Barrister’s wigs – Traditional barrister’s wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002
Beaches, Bathing water – EU to ban our beaches, April 2014
Bed & Breakfasts, dogs in – Rules on whether dogs may be allowed in B&B kitchens or not, Mar 2006
Beer, ale – Light ale gets a name change, May 2005
Bells, church – EU law bans church bells, Oct 2002
Benefits, free movement, residency, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013
Benefit tourism, migration – 600,000 unemployed EU migrants in the UK, October 2013
Bin collection fees – EU to introduce tax on recycling, Feb 2016
Binge drinking – EU wants binge tax on our beer, Feb 2006
Bingo, phrases used – EU wants to ban bingo callers from using phrases like “two fat ladies”, Dec 2009
Black boxes – EU wants one in every car, Nov 2009
Birth certificates – EU to force the UK to change or abolish national birth certificates, Aug 2013
Buy one, get one free – 2-for-1 bargains to be banned, Sep 1999
Bombay mix – Bombay mix to be renamed Mumbai mix, Jul 2006
Bones – Butchers cannot give a dog a bone, May 2004
Books, standardisation of prices – Britain’s book export trade to be damaged by new price standardisations, May 1993
Books, VAT – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT on books and newspapers, Mar 1993
Booze – EU ‘bans boozing’, Feb 2005
Bottles and squeeze tubes, food outlets – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993
Brainwashing , EU propaganda– EU brainwashing children, Jan 2012
Brandy butter – Traditional brandy butter to be banned, Jun 1998
Bread, size – British loaf of bread under threat from EU, Oct 1997
Breakfast, fry-ups – Traditional trucker’s fry-ups to be banned, Sep 2001
British meat – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013
Broadband speeds, red tape – EU red tape force down broadband speeds, May 2016
Broadcasting, licence fees – EC planning to ban license fees as “state aids”, Sep 1994
Budget airlines, EU staff – EU officials banned from flying Ryanair, Mar 2012
Budget, EU – £19.4 billion “black hole” in the EU budget, Jun 2016
Buildings, indoor air pollution research – EU trying to quantify smell of British workers, Sep 1996
Bull bars – EU halting British move to ban bull bars, Apr 1995
Bulldogs – EU seeks to outlaw 60 dog breeds, Jul 1995
Bullfighting – British taxpayers subsidising bullfighting, Nov 2014
Bus drivers – Driven crazy by barmy bus driver Brussels ruling, Jan 1999
Buses, double-decker – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995
Buses, double-decker – Double-decker buses to be banned, Apr 1998
Buses, journeys – Passengers to pay a second fare for journeys over 30 miles, Jan 1999
Buses, passengers on ‘closed door tours’ – EC regulations forbid the carrying of British passengers, Nov 1992
Buses, seat belts – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993
Business, red tape – UK businesses strangled by EU red tape, Oct 2013
Business, tax – EU tax bombshell that could cost businesses £48bn a year, Oct 2015
Butchers (see also Meat products) – EC closes butchers shops, Nov 1992
C
Cakes – EU bans eating competition cakes, Aug 2008
Cancer treatment – “EU red tape” is denying cancer patients access to new treatments, Jun 2016
Candles – EU wants to control your candles, Dec 2015
Cannons – 21-gun salutes to be muffled, Mar 2006
Car boot sales – Brussels threatens charity shops and car boot sales, Oct 2000
Cars, green – Millions wasted on green cars, Jul 2016
Cars, number plates – British car number plates to be axed by EU, April 2014
Cars, vintage – Vintage cars to be forcibly removed from the road, Jun 1999
Cars, washing – EC to demand petrol interceptors in drains or ban car washing, Nov 1993
Casinos, ID requirements – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995
Census – EU asks women about their sex lives, Nov 2007
Chalet girls – Chalet girls to face extinction from foreign employment directive, Nov 1994
Charity shops – Brussels threatens charity shops and car boot sales, Oct 2000
Charity shops, toys – Charity shops banned from selling second hand toys, Nov 1992
Cheese, British – British cheese face extinction, May 1999
Cheese, Caerphilly – Caerphilly cheese production halted due to EU rules, Apr 1995
Cheese, listeria in – EC rules on levels of listeria threaten British cheeses, Feb 1995
Cheese, mozzarella – EU calling for Italians to produce mozzarella using powdered milk, July 2015
Cheese, serving temperature – EC moves to ban Ploughman’s sandwiches with new cheese temperature regulations, Jun 1993
Cheese, soft cheese – Milk-based product directive to outlaw soft cheeses, Nov 1992
Child labour – EU meddlers ban kids on milk rounds, Aug 1998
Chinese toys – Chinese toy imports are to be banned unless humanlike in form, Jul 1994
Chips, prices – Potato prices set to soar due to bad crop and EU rules, Jan 1995
Chocolate – Chocolote or ‘vegelate’, Apr 1998
Christmas, costumes – Mother Christmas outfits are the result of sex discrimination laws, Oct 2001
Christmas puddings, Royal Navy – EU bans wooden oars for stirring the Christmas Pudding, Nov 1992
Christmas trees – EC to promote standardised Christmas trees, Nov 1992
Church, bells – Village church bells silenced by EU, Oct 2002
Church, VAT – EU to may churches pay full VAT, Sep 2003
Cigars, health warning and pub sales – Sales of cigars to fall due to be sold individually with a health warning, Jan 1994
Cinema, independent film – EU threat to British film industry, Feb 2015
Circus artists, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015
Circuses – Circus performers required to wear hard hats, Jul 2003
Circuses – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005
Climbers, height – Mountains must display height warning signs for climbers, Mar 2004
Climbers, safety wedges – Brussels bans climbers’ safety wedges, Feb 1995
Climbers, safety wedges – Brussels to take the fun out of climbing, Jul 1995
Clothing, designer – UK supermarkets banned from issuing sales on designer clothes, Aug 1998
Clothing, kilts – Kilts to be classified as women’s wear, November 2003
Clothing, women’s sizes – Women’s clothes sizes to get bigger due to standardisation, April 2002
Clothing, zips – EU plans to ban zipper trousers, May 1999
Clotted cream – Cornish clotted cream to be made in Brittany, Mar 1998
Coaches, seat belts – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993
Coaches, to replace buses – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995
Cockles – Scores of foreign boats to invade Essex coast – Nov 1992
Cockles – Cockle traders to be forced to buy expensive steaming equipment, Feb 1993
Cod – Cod no longer to be called cod thanks to EU, Sep 2001
Coffee – EU wants to ban coffee machines, April 2014
Coffee – EU wants to restrict your coffee drinking, May 2015
Coffins – EC to standardise coffins sizes, Feb 1993
Combine harvesters – “Ludicrous” EU regulation bans using combine harvesters in the wet, Oct 2008
Commission, building – EC to build £900 million tower for staff, Mar 1993
Commission, hot-air balloons – Commission wasting hundreds of thousands on hot-air balloons, Nov 1992
Commission, library – EC library to cost £2,138 for every book borrowed, Feb 2005
Commission, pensions – EU staff retire early with huge pensions, Aug 2005
Commission, staff pay and tax – EC employees are over-paid and do not pay tax, Mar 1993
Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – CAP spending and fraud out of control, Aug 1993
Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), rapeseed – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015
Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – CAP subsidies to large landowners, Sep 2016
Common Fisheries Policy – Common Fisheries Policy is illegal under British law, Jan 1993
Common Fisheries Policy, seabed – EU plot to seize control of our seabed, Feb 2013
Competition prizes – Plan to cap prizes, Mar 2003
Condiments – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993
Condoms – Condom dimensions to be harmonised, Mar 2000
Condoms, for fishermen – Fishing boats obliged to carry condoms, Nov 1992
Condoms, testing of – EU to push for standard condom size, Oct 1994
Congestion charges – UK motorists should pay congestion charge to drive in every town, Feb 2016
Consumer protection, dangerous products – UK to be invaded by poor quality products, Jan 1993
Copyright – EU vote could curb taping of music and TV programmes , Feb 1999
Copyright, tourist photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015
Copyright, video recordings – Copyright Tax to be levied on all home VCR recordings, Mar 2000
Corgis – Corgis to be banned by EU, Apr 2002
Cornish pasties – TTIP will allow Cornish pasties to be “made in America”, Sep 2015
Corporal punishment – EU Court may ban smacking, Jun 1998
Corporations, tax – EU plots to tax Britain, May 2015
Corpses – EU plans to liquify corpses and pour them down the drain, July 2010
Cosmetics and personal care products – Row over Latin labels, May 1999
Cotton – EU plans for cotton duty ‘will cost jobs’, Jun 1998
Country of origin – Bags made in the UK from leather made in Italy will no longer be able to use a “Made in Britain” tag, Aug 2013
Country-specific recommendations, economic policy, – EU tells PM to tear up economic policy, June 2014
Court of Auditors report – EU accounts not signed off…again, Nov 2013
Cow gut violin strings – EU bans cow gut violin strings, Nov 2011
Cows, nappies – EU is forcing cows to wear nappies, Oct 2014
Corporate credit cards, expenses – EU officials spends £85 million on specially issued credit cards, August 2015
Crayons, lead, toys – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)
Credit card payments, transaction fees – Millions of Britons will lose credit card perks because of EU, Apr 2015
Cricket teas – Traditional cricket teas will be subjected to random hygiene checks, Apr 1993
Crime, victims – EU favours criminals over victims, Mar 2012
Crisps, prawn cocktail – EC to ban prawn cocktail crisps, Jan 1993
Crisps, smoky bacon – Smoky bacon crisps to be banned, May 2003
Crockery, dinner service – EU “embassies” spending millions on crockery, July 2015
Cucumbers – EC to ban curved cucumbers, May 1993
Cucumbers – Cucumbers must be straight, Mar 1998
Cucumbers – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993
Curriculum – Brussels to develop Europe-wide school curriculum, Aug 2000
Curriculum Vitae (CV) – Euro CV to create more discrimination, Feb 2002
D
Darts, to be banned in pubs – Commission plans to outlaws darts in pubs, Jun 1993
Data protection, and journalism – Data protection laws to “kill-off” investigative journalism, Oct 1993
Dentistry – EU outlaws teeth whitening products, Feb 2003
Dentists, doctors – EU blocking vital checks on doctors’ qualifications, Apr 2016
Designer goods – On Sale: The designer bargains Brussels banned, Aug 1998
Devolution – Devolution is an EU scam, Dec 1998
Digital products, VAT rules – Brussels making life impossible for small online businesses, Apr 2015
Diplomatic immunity – EU workers immune from law, Mar 2005
Dinner service, crockery – EU “embassies” spending millions on crockery, July 2015
DIY – EU rules ban the DIY electricians, Nov 2004
Doctors – EU doctors in UK a threat to patients, Sep 2016
Doctors, dentists – EU blocking vital checks on doctors’ qualifications, Apr 2016
Doctors, language skills – UK hospital have to employ people who do not speak English, Apr 2012
Doctors and GPs, training – Hundreds of GPs to be forced to acquire additional qualifications, Sep 1994
Doctors and GPs, working hours – 58 hour working week will ground hospitals to a halt, Aug 2004
Doctors and GPs, working hours – UK doctors unable to treat off shore patients at night, Feb 1999
Dogs, breeding – EU seeks to outlaw 60 dog breeds, Jul 1995
Dogs, breeding – Queen’s corgis to be outlawed, Apr 2002
Dogs, dog bones – Giving a dog a bone is to be banned, May 2004
Domain names – All “.co.uk” domain names to replaced with “.eu”, Feb 2000
Double-decker buses – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995
Double-decker buses – Double-decker buses to be banned, Apr 1998
Drink-driving limits – EU to cut drink-driving limits, Jan 2001
Driving, congestion charges – UK motorists should pay congestion charge to drive in every town, Feb 2016
Driving, fines, speeding tickets – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017
Driving licences, HGV drivers – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, Feb 1996
Dumping, fridges – EU environmental plans lead to thousands of dumped fridges, Nov 2004
E
Eco-labels, toilets – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013
Economat – Officials shop tax-free in exclusive Brussels supermarket, Sep 1999
Economic policy, Country-specific recommendations – EU tells PM to tear up economic policy, June 2014
Eggs – New eggs cannot be called eggs, Aug 2000
Eggs, sold by the dozen – EU plans to ban the sale of eggs by the dozen, Jun 2010
Eggs – EU orders eggs to be stamped with home address, Feb 2003
Elections – EU may force UK to give criminals vote, Feb 2006
Electrical goods, voltage – EU voltage harmonisation plan threatens British appliances, Feb 1995
Electric blankets – Regulators to set maximum heat of electric blankets, leaving pensioners cold, Oct 1993
Electric plugs – UK to be forced to adopt continental two pin plug, Jun 1994
E-mark – 999 services safe from EU interference, Oct 2001
Emergency number – Britain to phase out 999 emergency number, Jan 2000
Emissions, sulphur, shipping – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014
Emissions trading scheme – EU green levy will add £130 to the cost of a family holiday, Jan 2012
Energy efficiency, Sunday roasts – EU is targeting the Sunday roast, Jan 2015
English Channel – English Channel to be re-named ‘Anglo-French Pond’, Apr 2010
Environment – ‘Open Skies’ treaty threatens fight agains global warming, Feb 2006
EU accounts, Court of Auditors report – EU accounts not signed off…again, Nov 2013
EU budget, UK contribution – Brussels demands extra £500m from UK taxpayers, May 2014
EU budget, UK contribution – Massive increase in UK contribution, Nov 2014
EU budget – £19.4 billion “black hole” in the EU budget, Jun 2016
EU cost – Britain’s payments to Brussels rises by £500m, Aug 2009
EU flag – Brussels forces Government department to fly EU flag, June 2012
EU flag – UK authorities forced to fly EU flag, Jan 2014
EU flag sports teams – EU stipulates that sports teams should wear the EU flag, Nov 2011
EURES, job mobility – EU pays jobless migrants to come to Britain, August 2015
Euro see Single Currency
European Arrest Warrent – UK opt-in is an EU power-grab, July 2014
European Commission President – EC President has the sole right to promulgate EU-wide legislation, July 2014
European Rapid Reaction Force – EU launches its own army, Nov 2000
Exams – EU to scrap British exams, Jan 2000
Expenses, corporate credit cards – EU officials spends £85 million on specially issued credit cards, August 2015
Excavated earth – Excavated earth to become waste, March 1995
Eye tests, for HGV drivers – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, February 1996
F
Farming, organic, homeopathy – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015
Farms, toys – Farmers forced to issue pigs with toys, Jan 2003
Farms, tractors – Tractors to be banned from soggy fields, Jan 2005
Fines, driving, speeding tickets – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017
Firearms, sale of – Britain to be flooded with cheap weapons thanks to the single market, Jan 1993
Fire doors, required when working from home – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993
Fire exit signs – Running battle over fire exit rules, Dec 1998
Firemen, fireman’s pole – Fireman’s pole to be axed by European law, Jun 2002
Firemen, uniforms – New uniforms for firemen, Nov 1992
Fire protection, furniture – Will the single market ban foam-filled furniture?, Jan 1993
Fireworks – EC to weaken firework safety standards, Oct 1993
Fisheries, Common Fisheries Policy – Common Fisheries Policy is illegal under British law, Jan 1993
Fishermen, hairnets – Commission to force fishermen to wear hair-nets, Oct 1992
Fishing boats, condom supplies – Fishing boats obliged to carry condoms, Nov 1992
Fishing boats, medical kits – Small inshore fishing boats to be forced to carry extensive medical kits, Dec 1994
Fishing boats, secret holds and quotas – UK fish quota being stolen aided by “conspicuous” lack of inspectors, Jul 1993
Fish, labelling – EU to force retailers to call fish by their Latin names, Sep 2001
Fish processing, smells – EC Directive orders “fishy smell” to be contained, Jan 1994
Flag, EU flag – UK authorities forced to fly EU flag, Jan 2014
Floods – EU to blame for floods, Jan 2016
Flushing, toilets, eco-labels – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013
Food, Allergen rules – UK diners will face £200m for EU allergen rules, Nov 2014
Food, ingredients – Home-made cakes must be labelled with all ingredients, Jul 2004
Food, ingredients – Women’s Institute home-made produce requires full list of ingredients, Jun 2005
Food hygiene, cricket teas – Traditional cricket teas will be subjected to random hygiene checks, Apr 1993
Food, meat – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993
Food, rare meat in restaurants – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993
Food, street vendors – Street vendors face closure due to an EC food hygiene Directive, Nov 1992
Food products, tin cans – Queries over tin can standardisation, Mar 1993
Foodstuffs, colours for – Commission outlaws dyes which give haddocks their distinctive golden hue, Jan 1993
Foodstuffs, condiments in sachets – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993
Food supplements – EC to stop UK citizens taking extra strong multi-vitamin pills, Feb 1993
Food waste, for swans, charities etc. – Feeding swans and homeless people to require license, Feb 1994
Football matches, noise – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002
Free movement, residency, benefits, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013
Fridges, temperature – Barmy EU colder fridges’ order will cost us £100m, Dec 2011
Fridges, dumping – EU environmental plans lead to thousands of dumped fridges, Nov 2004
Fruit and vegetables (see also Apples; Bananas; Cucumbers; Leeks; Mushy peas; Nectarines; Peaches; Rhubarb; Strawberries), quality standards – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993
Funerals – Traditional Irish funerals under threat, Apr 2006
Furniture, foam-filled (fire protection) – Will the single market ban foam-filled furniture?, Jan 1993
G
Gambling venues, ID requirements – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995
Game birds, emtryl – EC rules will ruin rearers of game birds, Jan 1996
Game birds – Farmers to be encouraged to mow land early resulting in “massacre” of game, May 1993
Game birds, wild game meat – Hunters to be required to carry a fridge and be accompanied by a vet, Jan 1993
Gardening, plants – EU wants to ban sale of British plants, Sep 2013
Gin, round vs. square bottles – Gin to be sold in round bottles for the Single Market, Oct 1993
Global warming – ‘Open skies’ treaty threatens fight against global warming, Feb 2006
Gold – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, March 1993
GPs see Doctors and GPs
Grimsby, fishy smell – EC Directive orders “fishy smell” to be contained, Jan 1994
Guns, museums – EU to force museums to destroy gun collections, Dec 2015
H
Habeas Corpus – EU set to abandon habeas corpus, Nov 1998
Haddock, dye for – Commission outlaws dyes which give haddocks their distinctive golden hue, Jan 1993
Hairdressers, safety at work – EU bans high heels for salon staff, Apr 2012
Hairnets, fishermen – Commission to force fishermen to wear hair-nets, Oct 1992
Hallmarks – Hallmarks on jewellery, Mar 1998
Hallmarks – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, Mar 1993
Hallmarks – “Made in Britain” label to be scrapped, Nov 2003
Hard hats – Circus performers must wear hard hats, Jul 2003
Hay fever, rapeseed – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015
Hedgerows – Brussels to tear up hedgerows, Mar 2000
Herbal cures – Brussels to ban herbal cures, Mar 1999
Herbal medicines – License to be required to sell herbal medicines, Oct 1994
Herbal medicines – Update on whether license to be required to sell herbal medicines, Nov 1994
HGV drivers, driving licences and eye tests – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, Feb 1996
HGV rules – Barmy EU rule which forces mechanics to carry out specialist driving training is to be scrapped, Aug 2013
HGV training rules – Christmas deliveries put at risk by EU, Dec 2014
History, teaching of – History programmes to be more euro-centric, Jul 1999
Holidays, package tours – Package tour firms may only be paid once customers have returned home, Nov 1993
Home-made produce, ingredients – Women’s Institute home-made produce requires full list of ingredients, Jun 2005
Homeopathy, organic farming – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015
Home working, fire doors required – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993
Horses, veterinary products – Horses to no longer receive medicine that would make them unsafe for consumption, Jan 1994
Hot-air balloons – Commission wasting hundreds of thousands on hot air balloons, Nov 1992
I
ID, European ID – European identity cards to be required by all EU citizens, Sep 1999
ID, required for gambling venues – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995
ID, requirements for opening bank accounts – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995
Immunity, Diplomatic – EU workers immune from law, Mar 2005
Imperial measurements, pounds and ounces – EU bans punds and ounces, Sep 2016
Independent cinema, film – EU threat to British film industry, Feb 2015
Island, definition of – Bureaucrats declare Britain is “not an island”, Jan 2003
J
Jam jars – Reusing jars for homemade jams for sale at charity events, Oct 2012
Jam, sugar content – EU wants to cut minimum sugar content in jam, Nov, 2013
Jets, low-flying – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995
Job mobility, EURES – EU pays jobless migrants to come to Britain, August 2015
Journalism, and data protection – Data protection laws to “kill-off” investigative journalism, Oct 1993
Justice (see also European Court of Human Rights)
Justice, habeas corpus – EU set to abandon habeas corpus. Nov 1998
Justice, sentencing – EU to scrap life sentence, Oct 2004
Justice, wigs – Traditional barristers wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002
K
Kent, county of – Kent now part of France, Sep 2006
Kettles, toasters – EU to regulate your kettles and toasters, May 2016
Kilts – Kilts to be classified as women’s wear, Nov 2003
L
Labelling – Row over Latin labels, May 1999
Lamp posts – EC to replace traditional street lamps, Jun 1993
Landfills, recycling targets – EU steps up recycling targets to eliminate landfills, July 2014
Lawnmowers – Brussels targeting lawnmowers, Sep 2014
Language skills, doctors – UK hospitals have to employ people who do not speak English, Apr 2012
Lead, toys, crayons – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)
Leeks – Leek sizes to be standardised by EU, Mar 2002
Library, Commission – EC library to cost £2,138 for every book borrowed, Feb 2005
Licence fees, broadcasting – EC planning to ban license fees as “state aids”, Sep 1994
Licence plates, motor vehicles – Commission to push for euro-wide licence plate, Oct 1994
License plates – Brussels to ban British emblems on licence plates, Aug 1999
Life sentencing – EU to scrap life sentence, Oct 2004
Light ale – What’s in a name, May 2005
Light bulbs – Light bulbs lose wattage marking, May 2009
Listeria – Hysteria about listeria, Feb 1995
Lollipop ladies – EU to ban lollipop ladies’ sticks, Jul 1999
Lollipop signs – Lollipop signs to receive European wide harmonised design, Jun 1995
Lorries – New EU rules will wipe out 17,000 lorry firms, Jun 1998
M
Made in Britain – Bags made in the UK from leather made in Italy will no longer be able to use a “Made in Britain” tag, Aug 2013
Maps – No EU plans to abolish Britain!, Apr 2008
Maps – Kent now part of France, Sep 2006
Maps, UK – EU redraws map of the UK, Apr 1999
Maps – Bureaucrats declare Britain is “not an island”, Jan 2003
Maps, London – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003
Markets, Nottingham – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016
Meat, British, Union flag – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013
Meat, pork chops – Pork chops can no longer be sold with kidneys, Feb 1993
Meat, rare, in restaurants – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993
Meat products, hygiene standards – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993
Media, control, regulation – Brussels wants to control media regulators, Jan 2013
Medical devices – European Commission approve unsafe high-risk medical devices, Jul 2016
Medical kits, for fishing boats – Small inshore fishing boats to be forced to carry extensive medical kits, Dec 1994
Medicines (see also Veterinary products)
Medicines, herbal – License to be required to sell herbal medicines, Oct 1994
Medicines, herbal – Update on whether license to be required to sell herbal medicines, Nov 1994
Medicines, labelling – Medicines to receive Latin labelling, May 1999
Medicines, use of human medicines on animals – Human medicines to be forbidden for use on animals, Feb/Mar 1995
Metrication – Brussels drive to rob us of British identity, June 2010
Metrication – EU imposes metric measurements on UK, Jan 2001
Metrication – Pinta and loaf packaging under threat, Jan 2006
Metrication, acres – Acres are outlawed by Brussels, Jul 2008
Metrication, sale of mixed drink pints – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994
Metrication, weighing instruments – Delicacies must be sold in quantities over one and a quarter pounds, Feb 1995
Metrication, wine sales – Wine must be served in government stamped glasses by standard quantities, Dec 1994
Migration – Outrage as EU stitch Brits up over migrants, Jun 2003
Migration, benefits – Brussels grabbing UK welfare, 2012
Migration, benefit tourism – 600,000 unemployed EU migrants in the UK, October 2013
Migration, tax avoidance – EU migrants can avoid tax in the UK, Jan 2014
Military, army vehicles – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005
Milk, bottles – EU to ban glass milk bottles, Jul 2001
Milk, butter – Traditional brandy butter to be banned, Jun 1998
Milk, doorstep pint – Open air floats and glass bottles to face ban under hygiene laws, Mar 1993
Milk, jugs – Euro meddlers rule we can’t have milk jugs, Feb 2010
Milk, milk-rounds – Children will be banned from milk-rounds due to EU directive, Aug 1998
Milk, soya – Soya milk indistinguishable from cow milk and thus to be banned, April 1995
Milk, yoghurt – EU plans to rename yogurt, Nov 2003
Milk of Magnesia – EU to ban Milk of Magnesia, Jul 2013
Mince pies – EU to rename mince pies, Oct 2002
Model railways – Model railways under threat from EU, May 2002
Money laundering – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995
Money laundering – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995
Monuments, photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015
Mother Christmas outfits – Politically correct Eurocrats say Santa must be a woman, Oct 2001
Motor vehicles, bull bars – EU halting British move to ban bull bars, Apr 1995
Motor vehicles, car washing – EC to demand petrol interceptors in drains or ban car washing, Nov 1993
Motor vehicles, licence plates – Commission to push for euro-wide licence plate, Oct 1994
Motor vehicles, MOT tests – British MOT tests to be made less stringent, Apr 1994
Motor vehicles, trailers – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005
Motorway parapets – Councils required to upgrade motorway parapets, Feb 1994
Mountaineering see Climbers; Rescue services
Mountains, signs – “High up” signs to be put on mountains, Mar 2004
Mozzarella, cheese – EU calling for Italians to produce mozzarella using powdered milk, July 2015
MPs, Roma – EU could impose quotas of Roma MPs in the UK, Sep 2013
Murderers, release dates – Compulsory release dates for murderers, Mar 1994
Mushy peas – Commission to outlaw mushy peas, Aug 1995
Mushrooms – EU rule may cut mushroom jobs, Aug 1998
Mussels – Shellfish must be given rest breaks whilst on journeys, Jan 1996
Mustard, French – EU axes French mustard, Apr 2001
N
News channel, Euro – European news network and soap opera authorised by EC, Jun 1993
Newspaper delivery, by young people – Young people forced to give up paper rounds, Nov 1992
Newspapers, VAT – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT in books and newspapers, Mar 1993
NHS, benefits, free movement, residency – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013
Noise pollution, bagpipes – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005
Noise pollution, bagpipes – Bagpipes to be quietened by an edict from Brussels, Apr 2008
Noise pollution, Cannons – 21-gun salutes to be muffled, Mar 2006
Noise pollution, church bells – Village church bells silenced by EU, Oct 2002
Noise pollution, low-flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995
Noise pollution, night clubs and pubs – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002
Noise pollution, toys – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996
Nottingham, Sneiton Market – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016
Noise pollution, earmuffs at work – EU to enforce earmuff ruling, Jan 2002
Number plates – Brussels imposes EU flag on car number plates, Aug 1998
Number plates – British car number plates to be axed by EU, April 2014
Nurses, traditional belts and buckles – Nurses uniform to be dictated by Brussels, Oct 1996
O
Oak trees – EU to prevent the sale of English oak seeds, Nov 1994
Organic farming, homeopathy – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015
Off-licenses – EU to ban British off-licenses, Feb 2005
Oil – EU to seize UK oil stock, May 2003
Olympics – EU funds Athens Olympics rescue, Apr 2004
Origin marking – “Made in Britain” labels to be axed, Jan 2004
Ovens, wood burning – Brussels to ban wood burning ovens, Dec 1999
P
Package tours, passenger transport – EC regulations forbid the carrying of British passengers, Nov 1992
Packaging – Pinta and loaf packing under threat from EU, Jan 2006
Packaging, British meat – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013
Paddling pools – Paddling pools deeper than 12 inches must have full-time lifeguard, Jan 1993
Passports – European passport will replace national passports, Oct 2000
Passports – Her Majesty to be removed from UK passports, Sep 2007
Pasta – Fresh pasta banned, Apr 2002
Peaches – Eurocrats to ban small fruits, Jul 2001
Peas, mushy – Commission to outlaw mushy peas, Aug 1995
Pensions – Eurocrat pensioners dodge taxes, July 2012
Pensions, final salary scheme – EU will force the closure of final salary pensions chemes, Feb 2012
Perfume – EU threatens future of Chanel and Dior perfumes, May 2014
Peru, drugs – Taxpayers money used to rehabilitate Peruvian drug addicts, Jul 2014
Petrol prices – EU behind 3p a litre petrol price hike, July 2014
Petrol stations, control of petrol storage emissions – Hundreds of small petrol stations to be forced to meet new Vapour regulations, Feb 1993
Petrol stations, use of jerrycans – EC legislation forbids the use of jerrycans on garage forecourts, Apr 1993
Pets, dead – Dead pets must be pressure cooked before burial, Mar 2000
Phones, poll tax (see also Telephone enquiries)
Phone tax – Commission to tax every phone line £30, Sep 2000
Photography, tourism – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015
Pies, mince – EU to rename mince pies, Oct 2002
Pigs, toys – Farmers forced to issue pigs with toys, Jan 2003
Pine trees, rosin – Rosin to be banned from use in products, Apr 1995
Pints, legality of sale in pubs – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994
Pizza ovens – Wood burning ovens to be banned, Dec 1999
Pizza, sizes – EU to regulate pizza sizes, Oct 1994
Place names – EU to rename UK place names, Oct 2003
Planes, low flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995
Plants – EU money wasted on plants and wildlife, Aug 2001
Plants – EU wants to ban sale of British plants, Sep 2013
Plasma screen TVs – Banning plasma TVs, Jan 2009
Playgrounds, safety – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005
Playgrounds, safety – Safety rules force the closure of UK playgrounds, Oct 2003
Playgrounds, safety, speed limits – Speed limits to be enforced on children’s roundabouts, Oct 2004
Playgrounds, safety, swings – A village has to remove its swings due to safety rules, Jan 2003
Plugs, Euro-plugs – UK to be forced to adopt continental two pin plug, Jun 1994
Police, European – A European integrated police force to be implemented, Apr 2001
Political parties, canvassing and direct mail – Political parties to be banned from canvassing and advertising, Nov 1993
Political parties, funding – EU to fund the Labour and LibDems but not the Conservatives, Jan 2000
Poppies – Remembrance Day poppies to face VAT charge, Aug 2003
Pork chops – Pork chops can no longer be sold with kidneys, Feb 1993
Pornography – UK screens being flooded by pornography as a result of new EC directive, Jan 1993
Postcards, saucy seaside – EC to ban “sexist” saucy seaside postcards, Mar 1993
Potato prices – Potato prices set to soar due to bad crop and EU rules, Jan 1995
Pounds and ounces, imperial measurements, – EU bans punds and ounces, Sep 2016
Prams, second hand – EC to prevent the sale of second hand prams, Jan 1993
Prawn cocktail crisps – EC to ban prawn cocktail crisps, Jan 1993
Prison release dates – EU rules on compulsory release dates for murderers, Mar 1994
Prizes – EU to ban prizes over 70k on prize shows, May 2003
Promotions – 2-for1 bargains to be banned, Sep 1999
Propaganda, brainwashing – EU brainwashing children, Jan 2012
Public procurement rules – How EU rules weeded out Parliament’s loyal florist, Jul 2013
Pubs, barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Aug 2005
Pubs, darts – Commission plans to outlaws darts in Pubs, Jun 1993
Pubs, language – You’re alright, love – The EU is not banning saying ‘love’ in pubs, Mar 2008
Pubs, noise – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002
Pubs, price list display – EC planning to make British pubs display their price lists, Jul 1993
Pubs, sale of cigars – Sales of cigars to fall due to be sold individually with a health warning, Jan 1994
Pubs, sale of pints – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994
Q
The Queen, dogs – Queen’s corgis to be outlawed – Apr 2002
Queen, tea – Queen to be forced to get her own tea, Feb 1999
R
Rapeseed, hay fever – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015
Recycling – Sex toys must be handed in, Feb 2004
Recycling – EU regulations will force householders to use 5 bins for recycling, Aug 2013
Recycling, tax – EU to introduce tax on recycling, Feb 2016
Recycling targets, landfills – EU steps up recycling targets to eliminate landfills, July 2014
Red tape, broadband speeds, – EU red tape force down broadband speeds, May 2016
Red tape, business – UK businesses strangled by EU red tape, Oct 2013
Refugees – Misunderstanding between EU and UN asylum laws, Feb 2000
Regional governments – Veil is lifted on new order for Britain, Dec 1998
Regions, covert governance – Brussels to bypass national governments via regions, Apr 1998
Regions, map – EU redraws map of the UK, Apr 1999
Regions, map – A Europe without the UK, Apr 1999
Regions, devolution – Devolution is an EU scam, Dec 1998
Remembrance Day, poppies – Remembrance Day poppies to face VAT charge, Aug 2003
Rescue services, mountains – New procurement rules threaten rescue teams, Mar 1995
Rescue services, emergency number – Britain to phase out 999 emergency number, Jan 2000
Residency, benefits, free movement, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013
Restaurants, rare meat – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993
Rhubarb – British rhubarb must be straight, Jun 1996
Roads, motorway parapets – Councils required to upgrade motorway parapets, Feb 1994
Road safety, traffic offences abroad – European police get powers to track down British motoring offenders, May 2014
Roads, numbers – Eurocrats change traditional road numbers, Sep 2001
Rocking horses – EU to ban rocking horses, Nov 2003
Roma, MPs – EU could impose quotas of Roma MPs in the UK, Sep 2013
Roundabouts – Speed limits to be enforced on children’s roundabouts, Oct 2004
Royal Navy, Christmas puddings – EU bans wooden oars for stirring the Christmas Pudding, Nov 1992
Rubbish collections – EU regulations will force householders to use 5 bins for recycling, Aug 2013
S
Safety at work, hairdressers, – EU bans high heels for salon staff, Apr 2012
Sausage – The infamous” euro-sausage” threatens British bangers, Jun 2001
Schools, lessons abroad for pupils – European secondary school pupils to spend a “free” year abroad, Apr 1993
Scooters – 10m scooters face axe in ‘cat’ call, Oct 1998
Scotch whisky – EC interference in whisky distilleries, Nov 1992
Scotch whisky – Scotch whisky must be handled as a dangerous chemical, Nov 1995
Seat belts, on coaches and buses – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993
Sex – EU asks women about their sex lives, Nov 2007
Sex discrimination – EU to end deals on the golf course, Oct 2001
Sex toys – Women to be forced to hand in old sex toys, Feb 2004
Shandy – Brussels ban on pints of shandy, Jan 1999
Shellfish, cockles – Scores of foreign boats to invade Essex coast, Nov 1992
Shellfish – Cockle-traders to be forced to buy expensive steaming equipment, Feb 1993
Shellfish, mussels – Shellfish must be given rest breaks whilst on journeys, Jan 1996
Shellfish, whelks – Whelks have to be stored at an EC regulated temperature, Oct 1993
Shepherds’ crooks – Carved horns to be banned, Apr 2000
Shipping, sulphur emissions – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014
Shoes – EU anti-dumping measures lead to price hike, Apr 2000
Signs – “High up” signs to be put on mountains, Mar 2004
Silver (see also Hallmarks) – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, Mar 1993
Silver Cross prams – EC to prevent the sale of second hand prams, Jan 1993
Single currency, health – The single currency can bring on depression, May 1999
Single currency, health – Nickel in euro coins will make you sick, Dec 2001
Single currency, health – Euro notes responsible for impotency, Mar 2002
Ski resorts, snow – EC to prevent skiing when depth of snow is less than 20 cm, Nov 1992
Slaughterhouses – EC hygiene rules force closure of abattoirs, Nov 1992
Smacking, ban of – EU Court may ban smacking, Jun 1998
Smell, research into – EU trying to quantify smell of British workers, Sep 1996
Smoking – EU ban on ciggie breaks? Just hot air, Jun 2007
Sneiton Market, Nottingham – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016
Soap Opera, Euro – European news network and soap opera authorised by EC, Jun 1993
Social media – EU to ban under 16-year olds from using social media, Dec 2015
Soya milk – Soya milk indistinguishable from cow milk and thus to be banned, Apr 1995
Speed control – Brussels to impose speed controls, Sep 2013
Speeding tickets, fines, driving, – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017
Staff, pay and tax of EU civil servants – EC employees are over-paid and do not pay tax, March 1993
Staff, pensions – EU staff retire early with huge pensions, Aug 2005
Statistics, collection of intra-Community trade – Collection of intra-EC trade statistics to fall on businesses, Jan 1993
Steam trains, drivers – New safety legislation prevents drivers from operating steam trains, Jul 1994
Steam trains, miniature – Directive will ban boilers for miniature locomotives, May 2002
Strawberries – Strawberries must be oval, Mar 1998
Street lighting, brightness – EU regulations require brighter street lighting, Jan 1995
Street lighting, lamp posts – EC to replace traditional street lamps, Jun 1993
Street vendors, food hygiene – Street vendors face closure due to an EC food hygiene Directive, Nov 1992
Students, lessons abroad for – European secondary school pupils to spend a “free” year abroad, Apr 1993
Subsidiarity, prize for definition of – President of EC offers prize for definition of the term “subsidiarity”, Oct 1993
Sugar content, jam – EU wants to cut minimum sugar content in jam, Nov, 2013
Sugar quotas – Perverse lifting of sugar quotas by the EU, July 2014
Sulphur, emissions from shipping – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014
Sunday roasts, energy efficiency – EU is targeting the Sunday roast, Jan 2015
Suntans, barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Nov 2005
Suntan, Commissioner – EU to get a “Suntan Commissioner”, Jun 2005
Sweets, advertising – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999
Sweets, unwrapped – Brussels to forbid unwrapped sweets, Aug 1993
Swimming pools, safety standards – Paddling pools deeper than 12 inches must have full-time lifeguard, Jan 1993
Swings – A village has to remove its swings due to safety rules, Jan 2003
T
Tax avoidance, migration – EU migrants can avoid tax in the UK, Jan 2014
Tax harmonisation, sovereignty – Tax harmonisation programme will remove all tax powers from member states, Nov 1998
Tax harmonisation, Germanophobia – German finance ministers can abolish UK tax veto, Dec 1998
Tax, corporations – EU plots to tax Britain, May 2015
Tax, VAT – Brussels could force the UK to raise VAT rates and cause “a £2600 tax bombshell”, June 2016
Tax, phones – Brussels to tax every phone line £30, Sep 2000
Taxi services – London to face an influx of untrained taxi drivers, Jan 1993
Tea, teabags – EU to make recycling teabags illegal, Jan 2005
Tea, teasmades – Teasmades to be forbidden under new safety regulation, Feb 2002
Teeth – Now Brussels make bright smiles illegal, Feb 2003
Telephone enquiries – Commission to blame for new 118 enquiry number, Nov 2003
Thatching, banning – EU aiming to ban thatched roofs, Oct 2004
Thatching, cost – EC to make thatching uneconomical, Apr 1993
Three-crop rule, agriculture – EU tells British farmers what they can grow, Nov 2014
Theatre seats – West End to be hit by new seat rules, Feb 2000
Tin cans – Queries over tin can standardisation, Mar 1993
Toasters, kettles – EU to regulate your kettles and toasters, May 2016
Tobacco, subsidies – Brussels to reinstate tobacco subsidies, Feb 2013
Toilets – Euro-loo to replace British toilets, May 1999
Toilets – Traditional British toilet to be scrapped by Brussels, Apr 1995
Toilets, eco-labels, flushing – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013
Tourism, photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015
Toys, advertising – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999
Toys, lead, crayons – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)
Toys, imports of Chinese – Chinese toy imports are to be banned unless humanlike in form, Jul 1994
Toys, noisy – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996
Toys, sale by charity shops – Charity shops banned from selling second hand toys, Mar 1993
Toys, sex – Women to be forced to hand in old sex toys, Feb 2004
Tractors – Tractors to be banned from soggy fields, Jan 2005
Tractors – Farmers given time-limit on tractor use, Oct 2002
Trade statistics, collection of intra-Community – Collection of intra-EC trade statistics to fall on businesses, Jan 1993
Trafalgar Square – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003
Traffic offences abroad, road safety, – European police get powers to track down British motoring offenders, May 2014
Trailers – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005
Transaction fees, credit card payments – Millions of Britons will lose credit card perks because of EU, Apr 2015
Trapeze artists, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015
Travel, budget airlines – EU officials banned from flying Ryanair, Mar 2012
Truckers’ fry ups – EU bans lorry drivers’ British breakfast, Sep 2001
Trees see Oaks; Pine trees
TTIP – TTIP will leave EU member states and the European Parliament further sidelined, Mar 2016
Turkeys – EC to tamper with turkeys , Dec 1992
TVs – Banning plasma TVs, Jan 2009
V
Vaccuum cleaners, energy saving – EU to ban powerful vaccuum cleaners, Jun 2013
Vaccuum cleaners – Tidying up the rules, Sep 2014
Valentine’s Day cards – Unwanted Valentine’s cards to be defined as sexual harassment, Apr 1995
VAT, books and newspapers – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT in books and newspapers, Mar 1993
VAT, children’s clothes – Euro tax on kids’ clothes – secret VAT stitch-up revealed, Nov 1998
VAT, church – EU to may churches pay full VAT, Sep 2003
VAT, control – British power over VAT rates to be abolished, Mar 2000
VAT rules, digital products – Brussels making life impossible for small online businesses, Apr 2015
VAT, tax – Brussels could force the UK to raise VAT rates and cause “a £2600 tax bombshell”, June 2016
Vegetables see Fruit and vegetables
Veterinary products, game birds – EC rules will ruin rearers of game birds, Jan 1996
Veterinary products, horses – Horses to no longer receive medicine that would make them unsafe for consumption, Jan 1994
Victory Day – B17 fly pass grounded by Brussels, May 2005
Video recording and copyright – Copyright Tax to be levied on all home VCR recordings, Mar 2000
Vitamin supplements – EC to stop UK citizens taking extra strong multi-vitamin pills, Feb 1993
Violin strings, cow guts – EU bans cow gut violin strings, Nov 2011
Vitamin supplements – EU to ban vitamin supplements, Mar 2002
Vocational training – EU gives £1m to train Italian TV presenter “bimbos”, Jul 2003
Voltage reduction – EU voltage harmonisation plan threatens British appliances, Feb 1995
Voting – EU may force UK to give criminals vote, Feb 2006
Vultures – EU rules blamed for vulture attacks on farm livestock, Aug 2007
W
Walnuts – Brussels rules threatens walnuts, Mar 2001
Waste disposal – EU law to create ‘Electrical mountain’, Mar 2002
Waste, excavated earth – Excavated earth to become waste, Mar 1995
Waste, food waste for swans, charities etc. – Feeding swans and homeless people to require licence, Feb 1994
Waterloo Station – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003
Water meters – Every home to be fitted with costly water meter, Aug 2000
Wattage markings – Light bulbs lose wattage markings, May 2009
Weapons, sale of – Britain to be flooded with cheap weapons thanks to the Single Market, Jan 1993
Weighing instruments – Delicacies must be sold in quantities over one and a quarter pounds, Feb 1995
Wheat, for thatching straw (see also Thatching)
Wheat, for thatching straw – EC to make thatching uneconomical, Apr 1993
Whelks, storage temperature – Whelks have to be stored at an EC regulated temperature, Oct 1993
Whisky – EC interference in whisky distilleries, Nov 1992
Whisky – Scotch whisky must be handled as a dangerous chemical, Nov 1995
Wigs – Traditional barristers wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002
Wildlife – EU money wasted on plants and wildlife, Aug 2001
Wildlife parks, elephant symbol on signs – Universal symbol for zoos to be the image of an elephant, Jun 1993
Wine, labels, aristocratic titles on – EC to register aristocrats to check for improper labelling of wine, Oct 1993
Wine, size of glass – Wine must be served in government stamped glasses by standard quantities, Dec 1994
Women, doctors – Hundreds of GPs to be forced to acquire additional qualifications, Sep 1994
Women, saucy postcards – EC to ban “sexist” saucy seaside postcards, Mar 1993
Valentine’s Day cards – Unwanted Valentine’s cards to be defined as sexual harassment, Apr 1995
Wood burning ovens – Brussels to ban wood burning ovens, Dec 1999
Worker consultation – Bosses to be told what carpet to buy, Jan 2004
Working conditions – EU meddlers ban kids on milk rounds, Aug 1998
Working from home, fire doors – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993
Working Time Directive, doctors – 58 hour working week will ground hospitals to a halt, Aug 2004
Working Time Directive, doctors – UK doctors unable to treat off shore patients at night, Feb 1999
Workplace, rules – Companies required to consult staff on colour of carpets and types of tea bags, Jan 2004
Y
Yoghurt – EU plans to rename yogurt, Nov 2003
Yoghurt – EU says Brit yoghurt has to be called Fermented Milk Pudding, Mar 2006
Yoghurt – £700,000 to stop yoghurt going runny, Jan 1999
Young people, milk-rounds – Children will be banned from milk-rounds due to EU directive, Aug 1998
Young people, newspaper delivery – Young people forced to give up paper rounds, Nov 1992
Youth in Action – EU youth programme called propaganda, Oct 2006
Z
Zips – EU plans to ban zipper trousers, May 1999
Zoos, elephant symbol on signs – Universal symbol for zoos to be the image of an elephant, Jun 1993
