As many people are now aware, the campaign to leave the European Union started way before David Cameron made the decision to hold a referendum in 2015.

Indeed, the UK press had been pushing for a break with such vigour that the EU was forced to set up a website counteracting the many “Euromyths” being published.

The website, which offered officials in Brussels a chance to rebut media accusations of meddling, features hundreds of reports that are based on inaccurate or misleading information.

One published by the Sun in 2006 claims “nutty” EU officials want to rename Bombay mix to Mumbai mix “to make the snack politically correct” in a report dubbed “completely ludicrous” by EU officials.

Other stories include speculation that curved bananas are to be banned, a one-size-fits-all “euro condom” is to be rolled out and that Britain would be forced to get rid of pints, acres, inches, feet and pounds in favour of metric measurements.

Take a look at the list in full below, which are all rebuked here.

A-Z Index of Euromyths 1992 to 2017

A

Abattoirs – EC hygiene rules force closure of abattoirs, Nov 1992

Abattoirs – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993

Acres – Acres are outlawed by Brussels, Jul 2008

Acrobats, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015

Aga – New EU sulphur rules will cause problems with oil-fired Aga’s, Dec 2009

A-levels – EU to phase out A-levels for EU style diplomas, Jan 2000

Acorns – EU to prevent the sale of English oak seeds, Nov 1994

Advertising, sex discrimination – EU to ban advertising for same-sex flats, Sep 2004

Advertising, sweets and toys – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999

Africa, Circus artists – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015

Agriculture, set-aside – Farmers to be encouraged to mow land early resulting in “massacre” of game, May 1993

Agriculture, subsidies and fraud – CAP spending and fraud out of control, Aug 1993

Agriculture, three-crop rule – EU tells British farmers what they can grow, Nov 2014

Aircraft, low flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995

Alcohol sales – EU ‘bans boozing’, Feb 2005

Ale, name – Light ale to be forced to change its name, May 2005

Allergen rules – UK diners will face £200m for EU allergen rules, Nov 2014

Ambulances – False alarm over 999 calls, Dec 2006

Ambulances – Ambulances turn yellow for Europe, Mar 2002

Ambulances, St Johns – EU to force St Johns Ambulances to replace its entire fleet, Apr 2002

America – Let’s quit the EU and link up with America, Oct 1998

Animals, use of human medicines – Human medicines to be forbidden for use on animals, Feb/Mar 1995

Anthem, European – Europeans to find themselves singing about “the motherland”, Feb 2004

Anti-drugs, Peru – Taxpayers money used to rehabilitate Peruvian drug addicts, Jul 2014

Apples, Apple orchards – British apple orchards to lose out to over productive continental farms, Mar 1995

Apples, Danish – EC regulations forbid the marketing of Ingrid Marie apple, Nov 1992

Apples, standards – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993

Aristocrats, and wine labels – EC to register aristocrats to check for improper labelling of wine, Oct 1993

Army vehicles – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005

Asylum laws – Misunderstanding between EU and UN asylum laws, Feb 2000

Aviation – ‘Open Skies’ treaty threatens fight agains global warming, Feb 2006

B

Baby rattles – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996

Bagpipes – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005

Bagpipes, noise levels – Bagpipes to be quietened by an edict from Brussels, Apr 2008

Bailout – EU demanding £6bn from Britain for a new bailout, Sep 2013

Bailout, emergency funding – UK called upon to provide more emergency funding, Jun 2016

Balloons – EU bans children from blowing up balloons, Oct 2011

Bananas – Curved or small bananas to be banned by Brussels, Sep 1994

Bananas – Curved bananas, Mar 1998

Bananas, funding – £3billion for bananas, Feb 2013

Bank accounts, ID requirements when opening – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995

Barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Nov 2005

Barometers – Preassure rises on Britain’s barometer makers, Mar 2006

Barrister’s wigs – Traditional barrister’s wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002

Beaches, Bathing water – EU to ban our beaches, April 2014

Bed & Breakfasts, dogs in – Rules on whether dogs may be allowed in B&B kitchens or not, Mar 2006

Beer, ale – Light ale gets a name change, May 2005

Bells, church – EU law bans church bells, Oct 2002

Benefits, free movement, residency, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013

Benefit tourism, migration – 600,000 unemployed EU migrants in the UK, October 2013

Bin collection fees – EU to introduce tax on recycling, Feb 2016

Binge drinking – EU wants binge tax on our beer, Feb 2006

Bingo, phrases used – EU wants to ban bingo callers from using phrases like “two fat ladies”, Dec 2009

Black boxes – EU wants one in every car, Nov 2009

Birth certificates – EU to force the UK to change or abolish national birth certificates, Aug 2013

Buy one, get one free – 2-for-1 bargains to be banned, Sep 1999

Bombay mix – Bombay mix to be renamed Mumbai mix, Jul 2006

Bones – Butchers cannot give a dog a bone, May 2004

Books, standardisation of prices – Britain’s book export trade to be damaged by new price standardisations, May 1993

Books, VAT – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT on books and newspapers, Mar 1993

Booze – EU ‘bans boozing’, Feb 2005

Bottles and squeeze tubes, food outlets – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993

Brainwashing , EU propaganda– EU brainwashing children, Jan 2012

Brandy butter – Traditional brandy butter to be banned, Jun 1998

Bread, size – British loaf of bread under threat from EU, Oct 1997

Breakfast, fry-ups – Traditional trucker’s fry-ups to be banned, Sep 2001

British meat – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013

Broadband speeds, red tape – EU red tape force down broadband speeds, May 2016

Broadcasting, licence fees – EC planning to ban license fees as “state aids”, Sep 1994

Budget airlines, EU staff – EU officials banned from flying Ryanair, Mar 2012

Budget, EU – £19.4 billion “black hole” in the EU budget, Jun 2016

Buildings, indoor air pollution research – EU trying to quantify smell of British workers, Sep 1996

Bull bars – EU halting British move to ban bull bars, Apr 1995

Bulldogs – EU seeks to outlaw 60 dog breeds, Jul 1995

Bullfighting – British taxpayers subsidising bullfighting, Nov 2014

Bus drivers – Driven crazy by barmy bus driver Brussels ruling, Jan 1999

Buses, double-decker – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995

Buses, double-decker – Double-decker buses to be banned, Apr 1998

Buses, journeys – Passengers to pay a second fare for journeys over 30 miles, Jan 1999

Buses, passengers on ‘closed door tours’ – EC regulations forbid the carrying of British passengers, Nov 1992

Buses, seat belts – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993

Business, red tape – UK businesses strangled by EU red tape, Oct 2013

Business, tax – EU tax bombshell that could cost businesses £48bn a year, Oct 2015

Butchers (see also Meat products) – EC closes butchers shops, Nov 1992

C

Cakes – EU bans eating competition cakes, Aug 2008

Cancer treatment – “EU red tape” is denying cancer patients access to new treatments, Jun 2016

Candles – EU wants to control your candles, Dec 2015

Cannons – 21-gun salutes to be muffled, Mar 2006

Car boot sales – Brussels threatens charity shops and car boot sales, Oct 2000

Cars, green – Millions wasted on green cars, Jul 2016

Cars, number plates – British car number plates to be axed by EU, April 2014

Cars, vintage – Vintage cars to be forcibly removed from the road, Jun 1999

Cars, washing – EC to demand petrol interceptors in drains or ban car washing, Nov 1993

Casinos, ID requirements – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995

Census – EU asks women about their sex lives, Nov 2007

Chalet girls – Chalet girls to face extinction from foreign employment directive, Nov 1994

Charity shops – Brussels threatens charity shops and car boot sales, Oct 2000

Charity shops, toys – Charity shops banned from selling second hand toys, Nov 1992

Cheese, British – British cheese face extinction, May 1999

Cheese, Caerphilly – Caerphilly cheese production halted due to EU rules, Apr 1995

Cheese, listeria in – EC rules on levels of listeria threaten British cheeses, Feb 1995

Cheese, mozzarella – EU calling for Italians to produce mozzarella using powdered milk, July 2015

Cheese, serving temperature – EC moves to ban Ploughman’s sandwiches with new cheese temperature regulations, Jun 1993

Cheese, soft cheese – Milk-based product directive to outlaw soft cheeses, Nov 1992

Child labour – EU meddlers ban kids on milk rounds, Aug 1998

Chinese toys – Chinese toy imports are to be banned unless humanlike in form, Jul 1994

Chips, prices – Potato prices set to soar due to bad crop and EU rules, Jan 1995

Chocolate – Chocolote or ‘vegelate’, Apr 1998

Christmas, costumes – Mother Christmas outfits are the result of sex discrimination laws, Oct 2001

Christmas puddings, Royal Navy – EU bans wooden oars for stirring the Christmas Pudding, Nov 1992

Christmas trees – EC to promote standardised Christmas trees, Nov 1992

Church, bells – Village church bells silenced by EU, Oct 2002

Church, VAT – EU to may churches pay full VAT, Sep 2003

Cigars, health warning and pub sales – Sales of cigars to fall due to be sold individually with a health warning, Jan 1994

Cinema, independent film – EU threat to British film industry, Feb 2015

Circus artists, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015

Circuses – Circus performers required to wear hard hats, Jul 2003

Circuses – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005

Climbers, height – Mountains must display height warning signs for climbers, Mar 2004

Climbers, safety wedges – Brussels bans climbers’ safety wedges, Feb 1995

Climbers, safety wedges – Brussels to take the fun out of climbing, Jul 1995

Clothing, designer – UK supermarkets banned from issuing sales on designer clothes, Aug 1998

Clothing, kilts – Kilts to be classified as women’s wear, November 2003

Clothing, women’s sizes – Women’s clothes sizes to get bigger due to standardisation, April 2002

Clothing, zips – EU plans to ban zipper trousers, May 1999

Clotted cream – Cornish clotted cream to be made in Brittany, Mar 1998

Coaches, seat belts – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993

Coaches, to replace buses – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995

Cockles – Scores of foreign boats to invade Essex coast – Nov 1992

Cockles – Cockle traders to be forced to buy expensive steaming equipment, Feb 1993

Cod – Cod no longer to be called cod thanks to EU, Sep 2001

Coffee – EU wants to ban coffee machines, April 2014

Coffee – EU wants to restrict your coffee drinking, May 2015

Coffins – EC to standardise coffins sizes, Feb 1993

Combine harvesters – “Ludicrous” EU regulation bans using combine harvesters in the wet, Oct 2008

Commission, building – EC to build £900 million tower for staff, Mar 1993

Commission, hot-air balloons – Commission wasting hundreds of thousands on hot-air balloons, Nov 1992

Commission, library – EC library to cost £2,138 for every book borrowed, Feb 2005

Commission, pensions – EU staff retire early with huge pensions, Aug 2005

Commission, staff pay and tax – EC employees are over-paid and do not pay tax, Mar 1993

Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – CAP spending and fraud out of control, Aug 1993

Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), rapeseed – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015

Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) – CAP subsidies to large landowners, Sep 2016

Common Fisheries Policy – Common Fisheries Policy is illegal under British law, Jan 1993

Common Fisheries Policy, seabed – EU plot to seize control of our seabed, Feb 2013

Competition prizes – Plan to cap prizes, Mar 2003

Condiments – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993

Condoms – Condom dimensions to be harmonised, Mar 2000

Condoms, for fishermen – Fishing boats obliged to carry condoms, Nov 1992

Condoms, testing of – EU to push for standard condom size, Oct 1994

Congestion charges – UK motorists should pay congestion charge to drive in every town, Feb 2016

Consumer protection, dangerous products – UK to be invaded by poor quality products, Jan 1993

Copyright – EU vote could curb taping of music and TV programmes , Feb 1999

Copyright, tourist photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015

Copyright, video recordings – Copyright Tax to be levied on all home VCR recordings, Mar 2000

Corgis – Corgis to be banned by EU, Apr 2002

Cornish pasties – TTIP will allow Cornish pasties to be “made in America”, Sep 2015

Corporal punishment – EU Court may ban smacking, Jun 1998

Corporations, tax – EU plots to tax Britain, May 2015

Corpses – EU plans to liquify corpses and pour them down the drain, July 2010

Cosmetics and personal care products – Row over Latin labels, May 1999

Cotton – EU plans for cotton duty ‘will cost jobs’, Jun 1998

Country of origin – Bags made in the UK from leather made in Italy will no longer be able to use a “Made in Britain” tag, Aug 2013

Country-specific recommendations, economic policy, – EU tells PM to tear up economic policy, June 2014

Court of Auditors report – EU accounts not signed off…again, Nov 2013

Cow gut violin strings – EU bans cow gut violin strings, Nov 2011

Cows, nappies – EU is forcing cows to wear nappies, Oct 2014

Corporate credit cards, expenses – EU officials spends £85 million on specially issued credit cards, August 2015

Crayons, lead, toys – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)

Credit card payments, transaction fees – Millions of Britons will lose credit card perks because of EU, Apr 2015

Cricket teas – Traditional cricket teas will be subjected to random hygiene checks, Apr 1993

Crime, victims – EU favours criminals over victims, Mar 2012

Crisps, prawn cocktail – EC to ban prawn cocktail crisps, Jan 1993

Crisps, smoky bacon – Smoky bacon crisps to be banned, May 2003

Crockery, dinner service – EU “embassies” spending millions on crockery, July 2015

Cucumbers – EC to ban curved cucumbers, May 1993

Cucumbers – Cucumbers must be straight, Mar 1998

Cucumbers – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993

Curriculum – Brussels to develop Europe-wide school curriculum, Aug 2000

Curriculum Vitae (CV) – Euro CV to create more discrimination, Feb 2002

D

Darts, to be banned in pubs – Commission plans to outlaws darts in pubs, Jun 1993

Data protection, and journalism – Data protection laws to “kill-off” investigative journalism, Oct 1993

Dentistry – EU outlaws teeth whitening products, Feb 2003

Dentists, doctors – EU blocking vital checks on doctors’ qualifications, Apr 2016

Designer goods – On Sale: The designer bargains Brussels banned, Aug 1998

Devolution – Devolution is an EU scam, Dec 1998

Digital products, VAT rules – Brussels making life impossible for small online businesses, Apr 2015

Diplomatic immunity – EU workers immune from law, Mar 2005

Dinner service, crockery – EU “embassies” spending millions on crockery, July 2015

DIY – EU rules ban the DIY electricians, Nov 2004

Doctors – EU doctors in UK a threat to patients, Sep 2016

Doctors, dentists – EU blocking vital checks on doctors’ qualifications, Apr 2016

Doctors, language skills – UK hospital have to employ people who do not speak English, Apr 2012

Doctors and GPs, training – Hundreds of GPs to be forced to acquire additional qualifications, Sep 1994

Doctors and GPs, working hours – 58 hour working week will ground hospitals to a halt, Aug 2004

Doctors and GPs, working hours – UK doctors unable to treat off shore patients at night, Feb 1999

Dogs, breeding – EU seeks to outlaw 60 dog breeds, Jul 1995

Dogs, breeding – Queen’s corgis to be outlawed, Apr 2002

Dogs, dog bones – Giving a dog a bone is to be banned, May 2004

Domain names – All “.co.uk” domain names to replaced with “.eu”, Feb 2000

Double-decker buses – EU safety rules will dispose of London double-decker, Jan 1995

Double-decker buses – Double-decker buses to be banned, Apr 1998

Drink-driving limits – EU to cut drink-driving limits, Jan 2001

Driving, congestion charges – UK motorists should pay congestion charge to drive in every town, Feb 2016

Driving, fines, speeding tickets – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017

Driving licences, HGV drivers – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, Feb 1996

Dumping, fridges – EU environmental plans lead to thousands of dumped fridges, Nov 2004

E

Eco-labels, toilets – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013

Economat – Officials shop tax-free in exclusive Brussels supermarket, Sep 1999

Economic policy, Country-specific recommendations – EU tells PM to tear up economic policy, June 2014

Eggs – New eggs cannot be called eggs, Aug 2000

Eggs, sold by the dozen – EU plans to ban the sale of eggs by the dozen, Jun 2010

Eggs – EU orders eggs to be stamped with home address, Feb 2003

Elections – EU may force UK to give criminals vote, Feb 2006

Electrical goods, voltage – EU voltage harmonisation plan threatens British appliances, Feb 1995

Electric blankets – Regulators to set maximum heat of electric blankets, leaving pensioners cold, Oct 1993

Electric plugs – UK to be forced to adopt continental two pin plug, Jun 1994

E-mark – 999 services safe from EU interference, Oct 2001

Emergency number – Britain to phase out 999 emergency number, Jan 2000

Emissions, sulphur, shipping – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014

Emissions trading scheme – EU green levy will add £130 to the cost of a family holiday, Jan 2012

Energy efficiency, Sunday roasts – EU is targeting the Sunday roast, Jan 2015

English Channel – English Channel to be re-named ‘Anglo-French Pond’, Apr 2010

Environment – ‘Open Skies’ treaty threatens fight agains global warming, Feb 2006

EU accounts, Court of Auditors report – EU accounts not signed off…again, Nov 2013

EU budget, UK contribution – Brussels demands extra £500m from UK taxpayers, May 2014

EU budget, UK contribution – Massive increase in UK contribution, Nov 2014

EU budget – £19.4 billion “black hole” in the EU budget, Jun 2016

EU cost – Britain’s payments to Brussels rises by £500m, Aug 2009

EU flag – Brussels forces Government department to fly EU flag, June 2012

EU flag – UK authorities forced to fly EU flag, Jan 2014

EU flag sports teams – EU stipulates that sports teams should wear the EU flag, Nov 2011

EURES, job mobility – EU pays jobless migrants to come to Britain, August 2015

Euro see Single Currency

European Arrest Warrent – UK opt-in is an EU power-grab, July 2014

European Commission President – EC President has the sole right to promulgate EU-wide legislation, July 2014

European Rapid Reaction Force – EU launches its own army, Nov 2000

Exams – EU to scrap British exams, Jan 2000

Expenses, corporate credit cards – EU officials spends £85 million on specially issued credit cards, August 2015

Excavated earth – Excavated earth to become waste, March 1995

Eye tests, for HGV drivers – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, February 1996

F

Farming, organic, homeopathy – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015

Farms, toys – Farmers forced to issue pigs with toys, Jan 2003

Farms, tractors – Tractors to be banned from soggy fields, Jan 2005

Fines, driving, speeding tickets – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017

Firearms, sale of – Britain to be flooded with cheap weapons thanks to the single market, Jan 1993

Fire doors, required when working from home – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993

Fire exit signs – Running battle over fire exit rules, Dec 1998

Firemen, fireman’s pole – Fireman’s pole to be axed by European law, Jun 2002

Firemen, uniforms – New uniforms for firemen, Nov 1992

Fire protection, furniture – Will the single market ban foam-filled furniture?, Jan 1993

Fireworks – EC to weaken firework safety standards, Oct 1993

Fisheries, Common Fisheries Policy – Common Fisheries Policy is illegal under British law, Jan 1993

Fishermen, hairnets – Commission to force fishermen to wear hair-nets, Oct 1992

Fishing boats, condom supplies – Fishing boats obliged to carry condoms, Nov 1992

Fishing boats, medical kits – Small inshore fishing boats to be forced to carry extensive medical kits, Dec 1994

Fishing boats, secret holds and quotas – UK fish quota being stolen aided by “conspicuous” lack of inspectors, Jul 1993

Fish, labelling – EU to force retailers to call fish by their Latin names, Sep 2001

Fish processing, smells – EC Directive orders “fishy smell” to be contained, Jan 1994

Flag, EU flag – UK authorities forced to fly EU flag, Jan 2014

Floods – EU to blame for floods, Jan 2016

Flushing, toilets, eco-labels – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013

Food, Allergen rules – UK diners will face £200m for EU allergen rules, Nov 2014

Food, ingredients – Home-made cakes must be labelled with all ingredients, Jul 2004

Food, ingredients – Women’s Institute home-made produce requires full list of ingredients, Jun 2005

Food hygiene, cricket teas – Traditional cricket teas will be subjected to random hygiene checks, Apr 1993

Food, meat – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993

Food, rare meat in restaurants – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993

Food, street vendors – Street vendors face closure due to an EC food hygiene Directive, Nov 1992

Food products, tin cans – Queries over tin can standardisation, Mar 1993

Foodstuffs, colours for – Commission outlaws dyes which give haddocks their distinctive golden hue, Jan 1993

Foodstuffs, condiments in sachets – Condiments must be offered in sachets, Apr 1993

Food supplements – EC to stop UK citizens taking extra strong multi-vitamin pills, Feb 1993

Food waste, for swans, charities etc. – Feeding swans and homeless people to require license, Feb 1994

Football matches, noise – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002

Free movement, residency, benefits, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013

Fridges, temperature – Barmy EU colder fridges’ order will cost us £100m, Dec 2011

Fridges, dumping – EU environmental plans lead to thousands of dumped fridges, Nov 2004

Fruit and vegetables (see also Apples; Bananas; Cucumbers; Leeks; Mushy peas; Nectarines; Peaches; Rhubarb; Strawberries), quality standards – Quality standards ban curved cucumbers and certain apples, Jun 1993

Funerals – Traditional Irish funerals under threat, Apr 2006

Furniture, foam-filled (fire protection) – Will the single market ban foam-filled furniture?, Jan 1993

G

Gambling venues, ID requirements – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995

Game birds, emtryl – EC rules will ruin rearers of game birds, Jan 1996

Game birds – Farmers to be encouraged to mow land early resulting in “massacre” of game, May 1993

Game birds, wild game meat – Hunters to be required to carry a fridge and be accompanied by a vet, Jan 1993

Gardening, plants – EU wants to ban sale of British plants, Sep 2013

Gin, round vs. square bottles – Gin to be sold in round bottles for the Single Market, Oct 1993

Global warming – ‘Open skies’ treaty threatens fight against global warming, Feb 2006

Gold – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, March 1993

GPs see Doctors and GPs

Grimsby, fishy smell – EC Directive orders “fishy smell” to be contained, Jan 1994

Guns, museums – EU to force museums to destroy gun collections, Dec 2015

H

Habeas Corpus – EU set to abandon habeas corpus, Nov 1998

Haddock, dye for – Commission outlaws dyes which give haddocks their distinctive golden hue, Jan 1993

Hairdressers, safety at work – EU bans high heels for salon staff, Apr 2012

Hairnets, fishermen – Commission to force fishermen to wear hair-nets, Oct 1992

Hallmarks – Hallmarks on jewellery, Mar 1998

Hallmarks – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, Mar 1993

Hallmarks – “Made in Britain” label to be scrapped, Nov 2003

Hard hats – Circus performers must wear hard hats, Jul 2003

Hay fever, rapeseed – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015

Hedgerows – Brussels to tear up hedgerows, Mar 2000

Herbal cures – Brussels to ban herbal cures, Mar 1999

Herbal medicines – License to be required to sell herbal medicines, Oct 1994

Herbal medicines – Update on whether license to be required to sell herbal medicines, Nov 1994

HGV drivers, driving licences and eye tests – HGV drivers not permitted to wear glasses, Feb 1996

HGV rules – Barmy EU rule which forces mechanics to carry out specialist driving training is to be scrapped, Aug 2013

HGV training rules – Christmas deliveries put at risk by EU, Dec 2014

History, teaching of – History programmes to be more euro-centric, Jul 1999

Holidays, package tours – Package tour firms may only be paid once customers have returned home, Nov 1993

Home-made produce, ingredients – Women’s Institute home-made produce requires full list of ingredients, Jun 2005

Homeopathy, organic farming – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015

Home working, fire doors required – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993

Horses, veterinary products – Horses to no longer receive medicine that would make them unsafe for consumption, Jan 1994

Hot-air balloons – Commission wasting hundreds of thousands on hot air balloons, Nov 1992

I

ID, European ID – European identity cards to be required by all EU citizens, Sep 1999

ID, required for gambling venues – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995

ID, requirements for opening bank accounts – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995

Immunity, Diplomatic – EU workers immune from law, Mar 2005

Imperial measurements, pounds and ounces – EU bans punds and ounces, Sep 2016

Independent cinema, film – EU threat to British film industry, Feb 2015

Island, definition of – Bureaucrats declare Britain is “not an island”, Jan 2003

J

Jam jars – Reusing jars for homemade jams for sale at charity events, Oct 2012

Jam, sugar content – EU wants to cut minimum sugar content in jam, Nov, 2013

Jets, low-flying – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995

Job mobility, EURES – EU pays jobless migrants to come to Britain, August 2015

Journalism, and data protection – Data protection laws to “kill-off” investigative journalism, Oct 1993

Justice (see also European Court of Human Rights)

Justice, habeas corpus – EU set to abandon habeas corpus. Nov 1998

Justice, sentencing – EU to scrap life sentence, Oct 2004

Justice, wigs – Traditional barristers wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002

K

Kent, county of – Kent now part of France, Sep 2006

Kettles, toasters – EU to regulate your kettles and toasters, May 2016

Kilts – Kilts to be classified as women’s wear, Nov 2003

L

Labelling – Row over Latin labels, May 1999

Lamp posts – EC to replace traditional street lamps, Jun 1993

Landfills, recycling targets – EU steps up recycling targets to eliminate landfills, July 2014

Lawnmowers – Brussels targeting lawnmowers, Sep 2014

Language skills, doctors – UK hospitals have to employ people who do not speak English, Apr 2012

Lead, toys, crayons – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)

Leeks – Leek sizes to be standardised by EU, Mar 2002

Library, Commission – EC library to cost £2,138 for every book borrowed, Feb 2005

Licence fees, broadcasting – EC planning to ban license fees as “state aids”, Sep 1994

Licence plates, motor vehicles – Commission to push for euro-wide licence plate, Oct 1994

License plates – Brussels to ban British emblems on licence plates, Aug 1999

Life sentencing – EU to scrap life sentence, Oct 2004

Light ale – What’s in a name, May 2005

Light bulbs – Light bulbs lose wattage marking, May 2009

Listeria – Hysteria about listeria, Feb 1995

Lollipop ladies – EU to ban lollipop ladies’ sticks, Jul 1999

Lollipop signs – Lollipop signs to receive European wide harmonised design, Jun 1995

Lorries – New EU rules will wipe out 17,000 lorry firms, Jun 1998

M

Made in Britain – Bags made in the UK from leather made in Italy will no longer be able to use a “Made in Britain” tag, Aug 2013

Maps – No EU plans to abolish Britain!, Apr 2008

Maps – Kent now part of France, Sep 2006

Maps, UK – EU redraws map of the UK, Apr 1999

Maps – Bureaucrats declare Britain is “not an island”, Jan 2003

Maps, London – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003

Markets, Nottingham – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016

Meat, British, Union flag – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013

Meat, pork chops – Pork chops can no longer be sold with kidneys, Feb 1993

Meat, rare, in restaurants – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993

Meat products, hygiene standards – Local meat products under threat from new EC Health Directives, Jan 1993

Media, control, regulation – Brussels wants to control media regulators, Jan 2013

Medical devices – European Commission approve unsafe high-risk medical devices, Jul 2016

Medical kits, for fishing boats – Small inshore fishing boats to be forced to carry extensive medical kits, Dec 1994

Medicines (see also Veterinary products)

Medicines, herbal – License to be required to sell herbal medicines, Oct 1994

Medicines, herbal – Update on whether license to be required to sell herbal medicines, Nov 1994

Medicines, labelling – Medicines to receive Latin labelling, May 1999

Medicines, use of human medicines on animals – Human medicines to be forbidden for use on animals, Feb/Mar 1995

Metrication – Brussels drive to rob us of British identity, June 2010

Metrication – EU imposes metric measurements on UK, Jan 2001

Metrication – Pinta and loaf packaging under threat, Jan 2006

Metrication, acres – Acres are outlawed by Brussels, Jul 2008

Metrication, sale of mixed drink pints – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994

Metrication, weighing instruments – Delicacies must be sold in quantities over one and a quarter pounds, Feb 1995

Metrication, wine sales – Wine must be served in government stamped glasses by standard quantities, Dec 1994

Migration – Outrage as EU stitch Brits up over migrants, Jun 2003

Migration, benefits – Brussels grabbing UK welfare, 2012

Migration, benefit tourism – 600,000 unemployed EU migrants in the UK, October 2013

Migration, tax avoidance – EU migrants can avoid tax in the UK, Jan 2014

Military, army vehicles – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005

Milk, bottles – EU to ban glass milk bottles, Jul 2001

Milk, butter – Traditional brandy butter to be banned, Jun 1998

Milk, doorstep pint – Open air floats and glass bottles to face ban under hygiene laws, Mar 1993

Milk, jugs – Euro meddlers rule we can’t have milk jugs, Feb 2010

Milk, milk-rounds – Children will be banned from milk-rounds due to EU directive, Aug 1998

Milk, soya – Soya milk indistinguishable from cow milk and thus to be banned, April 1995

Milk, yoghurt – EU plans to rename yogurt, Nov 2003

Milk of Magnesia – EU to ban Milk of Magnesia, Jul 2013

Mince pies – EU to rename mince pies, Oct 2002

Model railways – Model railways under threat from EU, May 2002

Money laundering – Children to be prevented from opening bank accounts due to ID laws, Apr 1995

Money laundering – ID required at casinos, Apr 1995

Monuments, photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015

Mother Christmas outfits – Politically correct Eurocrats say Santa must be a woman, Oct 2001

Motor vehicles, bull bars – EU halting British move to ban bull bars, Apr 1995

Motor vehicles, car washing – EC to demand petrol interceptors in drains or ban car washing, Nov 1993

Motor vehicles, licence plates – Commission to push for euro-wide licence plate, Oct 1994

Motor vehicles, MOT tests – British MOT tests to be made less stringent, Apr 1994

Motor vehicles, trailers – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005

Motorway parapets – Councils required to upgrade motorway parapets, Feb 1994

Mountaineering see Climbers; Rescue services

Mountains, signs – “High up” signs to be put on mountains, Mar 2004

Mozzarella, cheese – EU calling for Italians to produce mozzarella using powdered milk, July 2015

MPs, Roma – EU could impose quotas of Roma MPs in the UK, Sep 2013

Murderers, release dates – Compulsory release dates for murderers, Mar 1994

Mushy peas – Commission to outlaw mushy peas, Aug 1995

Mushrooms – EU rule may cut mushroom jobs, Aug 1998

Mussels – Shellfish must be given rest breaks whilst on journeys, Jan 1996

Mustard, French – EU axes French mustard, Apr 2001

N

News channel, Euro – European news network and soap opera authorised by EC, Jun 1993

Newspaper delivery, by young people – Young people forced to give up paper rounds, Nov 1992

Newspapers, VAT – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT in books and newspapers, Mar 1993

NHS, benefits, free movement, residency – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013

Noise pollution, bagpipes – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005

Noise pollution, bagpipes – Bagpipes to be quietened by an edict from Brussels, Apr 2008

Noise pollution, Cannons – 21-gun salutes to be muffled, Mar 2006

Noise pollution, church bells – Village church bells silenced by EU, Oct 2002

Noise pollution, low-flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995

Noise pollution, night clubs and pubs – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002

Noise pollution, toys – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996

Nottingham, Sneiton Market – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016

Noise pollution, earmuffs at work – EU to enforce earmuff ruling, Jan 2002

Number plates – Brussels imposes EU flag on car number plates, Aug 1998

Number plates – British car number plates to be axed by EU, April 2014

Nurses, traditional belts and buckles – Nurses uniform to be dictated by Brussels, Oct 1996

O

Oak trees – EU to prevent the sale of English oak seeds, Nov 1994

Organic farming, homeopathy – Organic farmers ordered by EU to use homeopathic medicine, Apr 2015

Off-licenses – EU to ban British off-licenses, Feb 2005

Oil – EU to seize UK oil stock, May 2003

Olympics – EU funds Athens Olympics rescue, Apr 2004

Origin marking – “Made in Britain” labels to be axed, Jan 2004

Ovens, wood burning – Brussels to ban wood burning ovens, Dec 1999

P

Package tours, passenger transport – EC regulations forbid the carrying of British passengers, Nov 1992

Packaging – Pinta and loaf packing under threat from EU, Jan 2006

Packaging, British meat – EU wants to ban Union flag from British meat packs, Sep 2013

Paddling pools – Paddling pools deeper than 12 inches must have full-time lifeguard, Jan 1993

Passports – European passport will replace national passports, Oct 2000

Passports – Her Majesty to be removed from UK passports, Sep 2007

Pasta – Fresh pasta banned, Apr 2002

Peaches – Eurocrats to ban small fruits, Jul 2001

Peas, mushy – Commission to outlaw mushy peas, Aug 1995

Pensions – Eurocrat pensioners dodge taxes, July 2012

Pensions, final salary scheme – EU will force the closure of final salary pensions chemes, Feb 2012

Perfume – EU threatens future of Chanel and Dior perfumes, May 2014

Peru, drugs – Taxpayers money used to rehabilitate Peruvian drug addicts, Jul 2014

Petrol prices – EU behind 3p a litre petrol price hike, July 2014

Petrol stations, control of petrol storage emissions – Hundreds of small petrol stations to be forced to meet new Vapour regulations, Feb 1993

Petrol stations, use of jerrycans – EC legislation forbids the use of jerrycans on garage forecourts, Apr 1993

Pets, dead – Dead pets must be pressure cooked before burial, Mar 2000

Phones, poll tax (see also Telephone enquiries)

Phone tax – Commission to tax every phone line £30, Sep 2000

Photography, tourism – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015

Pies, mince – EU to rename mince pies, Oct 2002

Pigs, toys – Farmers forced to issue pigs with toys, Jan 2003

Pine trees, rosin – Rosin to be banned from use in products, Apr 1995

Pints, legality of sale in pubs – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994

Pizza ovens – Wood burning ovens to be banned, Dec 1999

Pizza, sizes – EU to regulate pizza sizes, Oct 1994

Place names – EU to rename UK place names, Oct 2003

Planes, low flying jets – MOD to be forced to pay compensation for military jet noise pollution, Dec 1995

Plants – EU money wasted on plants and wildlife, Aug 2001

Plants – EU wants to ban sale of British plants, Sep 2013

Plasma screen TVs – Banning plasma TVs, Jan 2009

Playgrounds, safety – EU safety directives to ban playgrounds, trapeze artists and bagpipes, Aug 2005

Playgrounds, safety – Safety rules force the closure of UK playgrounds, Oct 2003

Playgrounds, safety, speed limits – Speed limits to be enforced on children’s roundabouts, Oct 2004

Playgrounds, safety, swings – A village has to remove its swings due to safety rules, Jan 2003

Plugs, Euro-plugs – UK to be forced to adopt continental two pin plug, Jun 1994

Police, European – A European integrated police force to be implemented, Apr 2001

Political parties, canvassing and direct mail – Political parties to be banned from canvassing and advertising, Nov 1993

Political parties, funding – EU to fund the Labour and LibDems but not the Conservatives, Jan 2000

Poppies – Remembrance Day poppies to face VAT charge, Aug 2003

Pork chops – Pork chops can no longer be sold with kidneys, Feb 1993

Pornography – UK screens being flooded by pornography as a result of new EC directive, Jan 1993

Postcards, saucy seaside – EC to ban “sexist” saucy seaside postcards, Mar 1993

Potato prices – Potato prices set to soar due to bad crop and EU rules, Jan 1995

Pounds and ounces, imperial measurements, – EU bans punds and ounces, Sep 2016

Prams, second hand – EC to prevent the sale of second hand prams, Jan 1993

Prawn cocktail crisps – EC to ban prawn cocktail crisps, Jan 1993

Prison release dates – EU rules on compulsory release dates for murderers, Mar 1994

Prizes – EU to ban prizes over 70k on prize shows, May 2003

Promotions – 2-for1 bargains to be banned, Sep 1999

Propaganda, brainwashing – EU brainwashing children, Jan 2012

Public procurement rules – How EU rules weeded out Parliament’s loyal florist, Jul 2013

Pubs, barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Aug 2005

Pubs, darts – Commission plans to outlaws darts in Pubs, Jun 1993

Pubs, language – You’re alright, love – The EU is not banning saying ‘love’ in pubs, Mar 2008

Pubs, noise – Noise regulations to require club, pub and football goers to wear earplugs, Mar 2002

Pubs, price list display – EC planning to make British pubs display their price lists, Jul 1993

Pubs, sale of cigars – Sales of cigars to fall due to be sold individually with a health warning, Jan 1994

Pubs, sale of pints – EU to ban sales of mixed drink pints in pubs, Nov 1994

Q

The Queen, dogs – Queen’s corgis to be outlawed – Apr 2002

Queen, tea – Queen to be forced to get her own tea, Feb 1999

R

Rapeseed, hay fever – EU responsible for your hay fever, May 2015

Recycling – Sex toys must be handed in, Feb 2004

Recycling – EU regulations will force householders to use 5 bins for recycling, Aug 2013

Recycling, tax – EU to introduce tax on recycling, Feb 2016

Recycling targets, landfills – EU steps up recycling targets to eliminate landfills, July 2014

Red tape, broadband speeds, – EU red tape force down broadband speeds, May 2016

Red tape, business – UK businesses strangled by EU red tape, Oct 2013

Refugees – Misunderstanding between EU and UN asylum laws, Feb 2000

Regional governments – Veil is lifted on new order for Britain, Dec 1998

Regions, covert governance – Brussels to bypass national governments via regions, Apr 1998

Regions, map – EU redraws map of the UK, Apr 1999

Regions, map – A Europe without the UK, Apr 1999

Regions, devolution – Devolution is an EU scam, Dec 1998

Remembrance Day, poppies – Remembrance Day poppies to face VAT charge, Aug 2003

Rescue services, mountains – New procurement rules threaten rescue teams, Mar 1995

Rescue services, emergency number – Britain to phase out 999 emergency number, Jan 2000

Residency, benefits, free movement, NHS – EU rights to reside in another member state, EU benefit claimants and NHS treatment entitlement, Feb 2013

Restaurants, rare meat – Rare meat to be banned due to “too much bacteria”, Sep 1993

Rhubarb – British rhubarb must be straight, Jun 1996

Roads, motorway parapets – Councils required to upgrade motorway parapets, Feb 1994

Road safety, traffic offences abroad – European police get powers to track down British motoring offenders, May 2014

Roads, numbers – Eurocrats change traditional road numbers, Sep 2001

Rocking horses – EU to ban rocking horses, Nov 2003

Roma, MPs – EU could impose quotas of Roma MPs in the UK, Sep 2013

Roundabouts – Speed limits to be enforced on children’s roundabouts, Oct 2004

Royal Navy, Christmas puddings – EU bans wooden oars for stirring the Christmas Pudding, Nov 1992

Rubbish collections – EU regulations will force householders to use 5 bins for recycling, Aug 2013

S

Safety at work, hairdressers, – EU bans high heels for salon staff, Apr 2012

Sausage – The infamous” euro-sausage” threatens British bangers, Jun 2001

Schools, lessons abroad for pupils – European secondary school pupils to spend a “free” year abroad, Apr 1993

Scooters – 10m scooters face axe in ‘cat’ call, Oct 1998

Scotch whisky – EC interference in whisky distilleries, Nov 1992

Scotch whisky – Scotch whisky must be handled as a dangerous chemical, Nov 1995

Seat belts, on coaches and buses – Britain powerless to introduce new seat belt laws without backing from the EC, Nov 1993

Sex – EU asks women about their sex lives, Nov 2007

Sex discrimination – EU to end deals on the golf course, Oct 2001

Sex toys – Women to be forced to hand in old sex toys, Feb 2004

Shandy – Brussels ban on pints of shandy, Jan 1999

Shellfish, cockles – Scores of foreign boats to invade Essex coast, Nov 1992

Shellfish – Cockle-traders to be forced to buy expensive steaming equipment, Feb 1993

Shellfish, mussels – Shellfish must be given rest breaks whilst on journeys, Jan 1996

Shellfish, whelks – Whelks have to be stored at an EC regulated temperature, Oct 1993

Shepherds’ crooks – Carved horns to be banned, Apr 2000

Shipping, sulphur emissions – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014

Shoes – EU anti-dumping measures lead to price hike, Apr 2000

Signs – “High up” signs to be put on mountains, Mar 2004

Silver (see also Hallmarks) – British hallmark for silver and gold to be replaced, Mar 1993

Silver Cross prams – EC to prevent the sale of second hand prams, Jan 1993

Single currency, health – The single currency can bring on depression, May 1999

Single currency, health – Nickel in euro coins will make you sick, Dec 2001

Single currency, health – Euro notes responsible for impotency, Mar 2002

Ski resorts, snow – EC to prevent skiing when depth of snow is less than 20 cm, Nov 1992

Slaughterhouses – EC hygiene rules force closure of abattoirs, Nov 1992

Smacking, ban of – EU Court may ban smacking, Jun 1998

Smell, research into – EU trying to quantify smell of British workers, Sep 1996

Smoking – EU ban on ciggie breaks? Just hot air, Jun 2007

Sneiton Market, Nottingham – EU rules restricting market stalls from having tills, May 2016

Soap Opera, Euro – European news network and soap opera authorised by EC, Jun 1993

Social media – EU to ban under 16-year olds from using social media, Dec 2015

Soya milk – Soya milk indistinguishable from cow milk and thus to be banned, Apr 1995

Speed control – Brussels to impose speed controls, Sep 2013

Speeding tickets, fines, driving, – EU to fine British drivers , Jan 2017

Staff, pay and tax of EU civil servants – EC employees are over-paid and do not pay tax, March 1993

Staff, pensions – EU staff retire early with huge pensions, Aug 2005

Statistics, collection of intra-Community trade – Collection of intra-EC trade statistics to fall on businesses, Jan 1993

Steam trains, drivers – New safety legislation prevents drivers from operating steam trains, Jul 1994

Steam trains, miniature – Directive will ban boilers for miniature locomotives, May 2002

Strawberries – Strawberries must be oval, Mar 1998

Street lighting, brightness – EU regulations require brighter street lighting, Jan 1995

Street lighting, lamp posts – EC to replace traditional street lamps, Jun 1993

Street vendors, food hygiene – Street vendors face closure due to an EC food hygiene Directive, Nov 1992

Students, lessons abroad for – European secondary school pupils to spend a “free” year abroad, Apr 1993

Subsidiarity, prize for definition of – President of EC offers prize for definition of the term “subsidiarity”, Oct 1993

Sugar content, jam – EU wants to cut minimum sugar content in jam, Nov, 2013

Sugar quotas – Perverse lifting of sugar quotas by the EU, July 2014

Sulphur, emissions from shipping – EU fuel diktat could slap £50 on your ferry ticket, Dec 2014

Sunday roasts, energy efficiency – EU is targeting the Sunday roast, Jan 2015

Suntans, barmaids – EU health directive to prevent barmaids from showing cleavage, Nov 2005

Suntan, Commissioner – EU to get a “Suntan Commissioner”, Jun 2005

Sweets, advertising – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999

Sweets, unwrapped – Brussels to forbid unwrapped sweets, Aug 1993

Swimming pools, safety standards – Paddling pools deeper than 12 inches must have full-time lifeguard, Jan 1993

Swings – A village has to remove its swings due to safety rules, Jan 2003

T

Tax avoidance, migration – EU migrants can avoid tax in the UK, Jan 2014

Tax harmonisation, sovereignty – Tax harmonisation programme will remove all tax powers from member states, Nov 1998

Tax harmonisation, Germanophobia – German finance ministers can abolish UK tax veto, Dec 1998

Tax, corporations – EU plots to tax Britain, May 2015

Tax, VAT – Brussels could force the UK to raise VAT rates and cause “a £2600 tax bombshell”, June 2016

Tax, phones – Brussels to tax every phone line £30, Sep 2000

Taxi services – London to face an influx of untrained taxi drivers, Jan 1993

Tea, teabags – EU to make recycling teabags illegal, Jan 2005

Tea, teasmades – Teasmades to be forbidden under new safety regulation, Feb 2002

Teeth – Now Brussels make bright smiles illegal, Feb 2003

Telephone enquiries – Commission to blame for new 118 enquiry number, Nov 2003

Thatching, banning – EU aiming to ban thatched roofs, Oct 2004

Thatching, cost – EC to make thatching uneconomical, Apr 1993

Three-crop rule, agriculture – EU tells British farmers what they can grow, Nov 2014

Theatre seats – West End to be hit by new seat rules, Feb 2000

Tin cans – Queries over tin can standardisation, Mar 1993

Toasters, kettles – EU to regulate your kettles and toasters, May 2016

Tobacco, subsidies – Brussels to reinstate tobacco subsidies, Feb 2013

Toilets – Euro-loo to replace British toilets, May 1999

Toilets – Traditional British toilet to be scrapped by Brussels, Apr 1995

Toilets, eco-labels, flushing – EU wants to regulate toilets, Oct 2013

Tourism, photography – EU banning tourist photos of the London Eye, June 2015

Toys, advertising – Swedish Presidency will force a ban on sweet and toy ads, Feb 1999

Toys, lead, crayons – Eurocrats are clamping down on colouring pencils (Jan, 2017)

Toys, imports of Chinese – Chinese toy imports are to be banned unless humanlike in form, Jul 1994

Toys, noisy – EC to ban noisy toys, Jan 1996

Toys, sale by charity shops – Charity shops banned from selling second hand toys, Mar 1993

Toys, sex – Women to be forced to hand in old sex toys, Feb 2004

Tractors – Tractors to be banned from soggy fields, Jan 2005

Tractors – Farmers given time-limit on tractor use, Oct 2002

Trade statistics, collection of intra-Community – Collection of intra-EC trade statistics to fall on businesses, Jan 1993

Trafalgar Square – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003

Traffic offences abroad, road safety, – European police get powers to track down British motoring offenders, May 2014

Trailers – Army to be forced to upgrade trailers in line with EU Directive, Jun 2005

Transaction fees, credit card payments – Millions of Britons will lose credit card perks because of EU, Apr 2015

Trapeze artists, Africa – EU funding for African acrobats and trapeze artists, July 2015

Travel, budget airlines – EU officials banned from flying Ryanair, Mar 2012

Truckers’ fry ups – EU bans lorry drivers’ British breakfast, Sep 2001

Trees see Oaks; Pine trees

TTIP – TTIP will leave EU member states and the European Parliament further sidelined, Mar 2016

Turkeys – EC to tamper with turkeys , Dec 1992

TVs – Banning plasma TVs, Jan 2009

V

Vaccuum cleaners, energy saving – EU to ban powerful vaccuum cleaners, Jun 2013

Vaccuum cleaners – Tidying up the rules, Sep 2014

Valentine’s Day cards – Unwanted Valentine’s cards to be defined as sexual harassment, Apr 1995

VAT, books and newspapers – UK government forced to abolish zero rate VAT in books and newspapers, Mar 1993

VAT, children’s clothes – Euro tax on kids’ clothes – secret VAT stitch-up revealed, Nov 1998

VAT, church – EU to may churches pay full VAT, Sep 2003

VAT, control – British power over VAT rates to be abolished, Mar 2000

VAT rules, digital products – Brussels making life impossible for small online businesses, Apr 2015

VAT, tax – Brussels could force the UK to raise VAT rates and cause “a £2600 tax bombshell”, June 2016

Vegetables see Fruit and vegetables

Veterinary products, game birds – EC rules will ruin rearers of game birds, Jan 1996

Veterinary products, horses – Horses to no longer receive medicine that would make them unsafe for consumption, Jan 1994

Victory Day – B17 fly pass grounded by Brussels, May 2005

Video recording and copyright – Copyright Tax to be levied on all home VCR recordings, Mar 2000

Vitamin supplements – EC to stop UK citizens taking extra strong multi-vitamin pills, Feb 1993

Violin strings, cow guts – EU bans cow gut violin strings, Nov 2011

Vitamin supplements – EU to ban vitamin supplements, Mar 2002

Vocational training – EU gives £1m to train Italian TV presenter “bimbos”, Jul 2003

Voltage reduction – EU voltage harmonisation plan threatens British appliances, Feb 1995

Voting – EU may force UK to give criminals vote, Feb 2006

Vultures – EU rules blamed for vulture attacks on farm livestock, Aug 2007

W

Walnuts – Brussels rules threatens walnuts, Mar 2001

Waste disposal – EU law to create ‘Electrical mountain’, Mar 2002

Waste, excavated earth – Excavated earth to become waste, Mar 1995

Waste, food waste for swans, charities etc. – Feeding swans and homeless people to require licence, Feb 1994

Waterloo Station – Trafalgar Square and Waterloo station to be renamed, Oct 2003

Water meters – Every home to be fitted with costly water meter, Aug 2000

Wattage markings – Light bulbs lose wattage markings, May 2009

Weapons, sale of – Britain to be flooded with cheap weapons thanks to the Single Market, Jan 1993

Weighing instruments – Delicacies must be sold in quantities over one and a quarter pounds, Feb 1995

Wheat, for thatching straw (see also Thatching)

Wheat, for thatching straw – EC to make thatching uneconomical, Apr 1993

Whelks, storage temperature – Whelks have to be stored at an EC regulated temperature, Oct 1993

Whisky – EC interference in whisky distilleries, Nov 1992

Whisky – Scotch whisky must be handled as a dangerous chemical, Nov 1995

Wigs – Traditional barristers wig to be scrapped, Apr 2002

Wildlife – EU money wasted on plants and wildlife, Aug 2001

Wildlife parks, elephant symbol on signs – Universal symbol for zoos to be the image of an elephant, Jun 1993

Wine, labels, aristocratic titles on – EC to register aristocrats to check for improper labelling of wine, Oct 1993

Wine, size of glass – Wine must be served in government stamped glasses by standard quantities, Dec 1994

Women, doctors – Hundreds of GPs to be forced to acquire additional qualifications, Sep 1994

Women, saucy postcards – EC to ban “sexist” saucy seaside postcards, Mar 1993

Valentine’s Day cards – Unwanted Valentine’s cards to be defined as sexual harassment, Apr 1995

Wood burning ovens – Brussels to ban wood burning ovens, Dec 1999

Worker consultation – Bosses to be told what carpet to buy, Jan 2004

Working conditions – EU meddlers ban kids on milk rounds, Aug 1998

Working from home, fire doors – Self-employed home-workers must equip their houses with fire doors, Jun 1993

Working Time Directive, doctors – 58 hour working week will ground hospitals to a halt, Aug 2004

Working Time Directive, doctors – UK doctors unable to treat off shore patients at night, Feb 1999

Workplace, rules – Companies required to consult staff on colour of carpets and types of tea bags, Jan 2004

Y

Yoghurt – EU plans to rename yogurt, Nov 2003

Yoghurt – EU says Brit yoghurt has to be called Fermented Milk Pudding, Mar 2006

Yoghurt – £700,000 to stop yoghurt going runny, Jan 1999

Young people, milk-rounds – Children will be banned from milk-rounds due to EU directive, Aug 1998

Young people, newspaper delivery – Young people forced to give up paper rounds, Nov 1992

Youth in Action – EU youth programme called propaganda, Oct 2006

Z

Zips – EU plans to ban zipper trousers, May 1999

Zoos, elephant symbol on signs – Universal symbol for zoos to be the image of an elephant, Jun 1993

