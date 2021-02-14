Ministers intend to fine universities which “stifle freedom of speech” and tell heritage groups that “public funds must never be used for political purposes”, amid concern at “effort’s to rewrite history”, the Sunday Telegraph has reported.

Gavin Williamson will reportedly unveil plans for a “free speech champion” who will have the power to impose fines on universities that stifle freedom of speech. The education secretary will announce the new measures on Tuesday with the aim of strengthening existing legal protections for free speech, according to the newspaper.

The new “free speech champion” will have the power to impose fines on university providers or student unions found to restrict freedom of speech unlawfully.

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has reportedly summoned heritage organisations and charities to a summit next week. They will be told to “defend” British culture and history from the “noisy minority of activists constantly trying to do Britain down”, the paper reported.

The latest “twin assault on cancel culture” has drawn some stinging criticism – with many pointing out that “rewriting history” is, literally, the job of historians.

Here are some of the best reactions to the story.

I am not a historian. But I have written a book of history.

The thing is: writing any history is *literally* rewriting history. That is what historians do. https://t.co/v7MFs8MgVx — Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) February 14, 2021

Can’t have them rewriting the past. That’s our job. https://t.co/2pa8vn6NzZ — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 14, 2021

‘Rewriting history’..so strange that these ‘rewrites’ are based on historical evidence and testimonies, statistics and facts. https://t.co/QklLOTbqPd — Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) February 14, 2021

Might as well rename our Culture Secretary our national Culture Warrior in Chief. https://t.co/lMN9SGmi5B — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) February 14, 2021

This is a deeply disturbing attack on history and historians. It essentially amounts to only funding research if it fits one party's political narrative. To put it simply, it's censorship. https://t.co/J1J0HppHft — Stephen Fisher (@SeaSpitfires) February 14, 2021

